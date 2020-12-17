Buchanan-1

Memphis Grizzlies guard Shaq Buchanan plays against the New Orleans Pelicans during an NBA summer league game on July 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Buchanan is back with the Grizzlies and will look to crack the NBA roster or again work with their G-League affiliate Memphis Hustle.

 John Locher | AP file photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday announced the team signed guard Shaq Buchanan. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Buchanan (6-3, 190), the former Murray State Racer, appeared in 33 games (11 starts) last season with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle and averaged 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.4 minutes while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range. The 23-year-old also was a member of the Grizzlies’ NBA Summer League 2019 championship team in Las Vegas.

Unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Mississippi native was named the 2018-19 Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was selected 2018-19 OVC First Team as a senior at MSU, where he teamed for two years with Grizzlies guard and 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.

Buchanan’s first opportunity to suit up for the Grizzlies comes at 7 tonight in the 2020-21 NBA preseason, as Memphis tries to move to 3-0 with a home contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In