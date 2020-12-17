MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday announced the team signed guard Shaq Buchanan. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Buchanan (6-3, 190), the former Murray State Racer, appeared in 33 games (11 starts) last season with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle and averaged 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.4 minutes while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range. The 23-year-old also was a member of the Grizzlies’ NBA Summer League 2019 championship team in Las Vegas.
Unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Mississippi native was named the 2018-19 Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was selected 2018-19 OVC First Team as a senior at MSU, where he teamed for two years with Grizzlies guard and 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.
Buchanan’s first opportunity to suit up for the Grizzlies comes at 7 tonight in the 2020-21 NBA preseason, as Memphis tries to move to 3-0 with a home contest against the Atlanta Hawks.
