There's little question that with 10 seniors and 11 juniors, the Marshall County Marshals open a pandemic-shortened 2020 season to repeat as First Region champions.
And already, they're off to 2-0 (1-0) start, after securing wins over Paducah Tilghman and Murray earlier this week.
Longtime assistant Bryan "BB" Blevins is now in charge, and he notes there's a "hunger" to strike while the iron remains blue and orange from last year's undefeated run through the First and Second districts.
"As a first-year head coach, and 10 years as an assistant, the expectations for the Marshall County program are the same," Blevins writes. "We hope to compete in every game with aspirations to make the region tournament and see what happens from there."
With those 10 seniors and 11 juniors comes not only a wealth of experience, but a wealth of scoring and defensive opportunity. Already in 2020, Blevins has seen nine players find the back of the net, with juniors in William Lynch (three) and Collin Riley (three) leading the way.
It's a mentality that truly started to develop in 2019, when the Marshals had to find ways to generate offense following the midseason injury to prolific goalscorer Bryson Penn.
"Penn will be the one most noticeable loss," Blevins added. "I also expect this group of 10 seniors to come in and maintain excellence. We return some experience and also a chance for some players to step up in big ways. I think we will get contributions from everyone."
So far, his hopes are on track.
Mustangs in the mirror
If there's any team that opens in the rearview behind Marshall County's march to a potential title, it's longtime coach Michael Wiersema and McCracken County.
An opening-season loss to Daviess County, a match that was tied at half, should do little to derail any hopes of contention, as Wiersema -- sitting at 585 career wins -- returns almost all of his scoring from last season in Dylan Deweese (11 goals), Jaxon Miller (seven), Riley Skinner (five), Caleb Madison (four, eight games), Josh Kuntz (four), Reese Bohde (three, 14 games), and keeper Gavin O'Donley is right in line with St. Mary's Jack Bell and Marshall County's Ben Burkeen as the most experienced stoppers in the region.
Perhaps the most intriguing note for McCracken County this season is the addition of former Marshals skipper Donnie Heath as assistant. He most recently helped his Alma mater win a coveted regional title, and he's long been regarded as one of the more cerebral coaches in the First Region.
"(He) strengthens our staff considerably," Wiersema noted. "So just by being healthy and improving our staff, we feel we are headed in the right direction."
Outside of a considerably deep run in the region and at the state level, Wiersema's quest for No. 600 might need another year, as the Mustangs lost 17 games and eight out-of-state opponents due to coronavirus concerns and the shortened schedule.
Vikings ready
After two years at Massac County boys soccer and spending last season coaching the St. Mary Lady Vikings, Andrew Leonard picked up double duty in 2020...taking over for Blaine Skeen, who left for Paducah Tilghman's boys coaching position.
Skeen left behind a really strong squad that surprised in 2019...pushing to a 9-8-1 record while winning the All "A" Classic against Mayfield, before falling to University Heights Academy 7-4 in the sectionals.
The Vikings are already off to a good start, too, nabbing a 4-1 win at Paducah Tilghman earlier this season, despite the losses of midfielder Joey Eggemeyer (22 goals in '19), Isaac Labarge (eight goals) and a top defender in Ethan Barnett.
"With the losses we have had, we will be running a more offensive system where we will seek to play the ball through the middle to our highly-skilled attacking players," Leonard writes. "We graduated five players, but return seven starters from last year's team with other guys other guys with quite of bit of experience. We will look to compete in the First District and the region, with goals to win both.
"We have six seniors on this year's team, so we have tons of leadership and experience. We have several players on our team who have improved from what I have seen last year."
Among those on the Vikings who could make headlines this season? Roof (eight goals, 10 assists in '19), senior forward Michael Lurtz, sophomore centerback Daniel Willett, freshman midfielder Edward O'Neil and Bell.
Tilghman rebuilding
Skeen takes over a Blue Tornado program that graduated 10 seniors in 2019, including Jackson Mundy, Joseph Gillutuk and Quinn Atnip, and is already out to an 0-2 start in this shortened...and precious...season.
With each moment a tough lesson, he needs leadership from his top returners in Ivan Aburto, Jack Hutcheson, Paul McKnight and Armando Lopez, as well as Morgan Mayo and new senior keeper Bradley Holland.
Where the Blue Tornado are hoping to grow by season's end is in experience, and Skeen is hoping his large sophomore class -- currently at eight players -- makes the leap.
Especially in a tough district that now has a seasoned Vikings team, and a Mustangs squad tilted with talent.
"Tilghman boasts a large sophomore class that will have many contributors at the varsity level," Skeen said. "Mix this with the returning experience we have in the senior class, and the Blue Tornado look to be a top force in the region. District 1 boasts a magnitude of individual talent across the 3 teams making it a tough district to compete in."
Second District stout once again
While the First District will certainly prove to be a tough three-horse race in 2020, the battle between Calloway County, Graves County, Murray and Mayfield to knock off Marshall County won't have any problem finding fireworks this year.
Already, the Lakers possess a close 2-1 win on the Eagles, the Tigers recently fell 3-0 to the Marshals, and the Cardinals own a 4-1 home win against Second Region Caldwell County.
Calloway County Lakers
Coach: Evan Pierce (41-23-2, third year)
Top Graduates: Deni Salas, Mervin Tovar, Dilian Granda, Briley Scott
Top Returners: Jarrett Darnell, Eli Hargrove
Formation: 4-4-2
Expectations: "Our expectation is to advance out of the district tournament and play for a regional championship. I feel as though my sophomore class will make big strides this season. The area that they are most improved in is their confidence. They have a year of varsity experience under their belt now, so I feel as though they will be more comfortable this year."
Murray Tigers
Coach: Jared Rosa (76-43-12, eight years HC, six years AC)
Top Graduates: Charles Pemwell, Trevor Harrison, Garret Putz, Bradley Dawson, Michael Michael
Top Returners: Gabe Taylor, Trey Boggess, Josh Eaton
Formation: 4-4-2/4-3-3
Expectations: "We reached the region tournament for the first time in 10 years last season and I hope we can return there. We have seniors that will step into some big roles this year, as well as our larger junior class. We have had a lot of kids weight training and speed training in the offseason, and from what we have been able to do, I like what I see. McCracken has the bus load of seniors that have all played together for a long time. They will be tough to beat. The Miller and Deweese kids are strong players. Marshall has a big senior class, and they have a strong defense. Those two teams come to mind, but I believe on any given day that a handful of teams can beat them. Parity is sweeping through the region and I love it. It makes for entertaining soccer."
Graves County
Coach: Michael Lane (59-44-3 in eight years at Graves County; 12 years previously at Reidland)
Top Graduates: Jr. Carbajal, Alex Murrillo
Top Returners: Kaden Slack, Spanky Kelly, Juan Garcia, Carlos Flores, Ryan Hayden, Conner Thomas
Formation: 4-1-4-1/4-2-3-1
Expectation: "We will have good shot at making a run. We have some quality freshmen that will add to the mix, and after a year of rebuilding, we finally have an older and more experienced team. Our district is always a dog fight, so everyone has to be on their 'A' game. Marshall has a good returning class, as well as Murray. McCracken is loaded with senior talent and should be the favorite."
Mayfield
Coach: Luis Fabian (27-46-7 in four years at Mayfield)
Top Graduates: No graduates
2019 First Region Records
Season Region District RPI
Marshall County 20-3-3 15-0-0 10-0-0 .62129
McCracken County 13-6-3 9-2-0 5-0-0 .60871
Paducah Tilghman 11-9-3 4-5-3 3-3-0 .53734
Murray 9-8-2 5-7-1 5-5-0 .51503
St. Mary 9-8-1 3-6-1 0-5-0 .51118
Mayfield 6-10-3 4-7-2 4-6-0 .45852
Graves County 6-11-1 3-9-0 3-6-0 .45675
Calloway County 5-14-1 2-9-1 2-7-0 .44281
