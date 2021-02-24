Eli Brown scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the first quarter as Paducah Tilghman topped Webster County, 76-64, on Tuesday evening at Otis Dinning Gym.
Brown had 23 points by halftime as the Tornado built a 40-22 lead by intermission.
Mian Shaw added 23 points, while Tilghman point guard Arthur (the school requests the student be identified by only this name) drew praise from his coach, as well.
“He did a great job of getting Eli some good shots,” Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet said. “Thing about Arthur is he can make shots, so you have to guard him.”
The Trojans cut the lead down to six with 2:30 left in the game. But that was as close as the Trojans would get.
TILGHMAN 76, WEBSTER CO. 64
Webster 14 8 22 20—64
Tilghman 23 17 13 23—76
Paducah Tilghman leading scorers: Brown 28, Shaw 23, Goodwin 7.
Webster County leading scorers: Allen 19, McNaughton 18, Harmon 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.