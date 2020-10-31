Graves County quarterback John Ben Brown and wide receiver Race Richards had quite the Friday night.
The senior duo put together stellar performances against Marshall County in the annual “Pumpkin Bowl” at Eagles Stadium on Friday night as Brown threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns while McKee rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown.
Behind monster play from the Graves County defense and O-Line, the Eagles defeated the Marshals 28-0 for the school’s 15th consecutive win over Marshall County.
The first half was riddled with fourth down stops and costly penalties for each team.
Following an empty and lengthy opening drive by the Marshals, Graves County got on the scoreboard with a one-yard touchdown pass from John Ben Brown to Race Richards.
The next three drives would be plagued by fourth down stops for both Graves and Marshall in the second quarter, forcing the Eagles to make up for lost time in their attempt to add to their lead before the half.
Despite back-to-back penalties, Brown and the Eagles battled through adversity using a 45-yard reception by Richards to set up a 24-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Cayden Goodman with less than a minute remaining in the half.
In the second half, things continued to head south for Marshall County as the Graves County defense repeatedly swallowed up the Marshals on fourth down, forcing numerous turnover on downs.
Two more passing touchdowns from Brown to Richards and Clint McKee helped secure the 28-0 Eagle win.
Following the Eagles’ sixth win of the season, Graves County head coach Nick Kemp praised his team’s effort and determination despite the multitude of penalties.
“Our defense played amazing,” Kemp said. “We had a lot of penalties, I don’t know if they were holds or not but I’m just real proud of the offensive line and our defense, I couldn’t be happier about it.”
Marshall County 0 0 0 0 0
Graves County 7 7 7 7 28
SCORING
Graves County — Race Richards 1 pass from Brown (Conner Thomas kick),
1:38, 1st
Graves County — Cayden Goodman 24 pass from Brown (Conner Thomas kick),
0:50, 2nd
Graves County — Race Richards 39 pass from Brown (Conner Thomas kick),
6:39, 3Q
Graves County — Clint McKee 38 pass from Brown (Conner Thomas kick),
11:28, 4Q
STATISTICS
MC GC
First downs
10 18
Rushes yards
31-60-0 27-152-0
Passing yards
61 287
Comp-Att-Int
6-20-1 17-28-1
Punts
2-(-24) 1-37
Fumbles
0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards
2-40 10-112
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Marshall County, Smith 6-26, Parker 7-26, Dunnigan 9-13, Bowerman 2-4, Reese 5-(minus 12). Graves County, McKee 19-112, Felts 4-33, Burdett 2-7, Brown 2-0.
PASSING—Marshall County, 6-19-1-61. Graves County, Brown 17-27-1-287.
RECEIVING—Marshall County, Reese 1-20, R. Smith 1-15, Darnall 2-14, Clough 1-6, Dunnigan 1-6. Graves County, Richards 10-167, McKee 2-52, Madding 2-30, Goodman 1-24, Grant 2-14.
