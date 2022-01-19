Racers notch 6th straight at EIU
The Murray State Racers moved to 5-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 72-46 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois.
The win gave the Racers a five-game winning streak as they improved to 15-2.
A big part of the game story was the Murray State career 3-point record that had been held by MSU Hall of Famer Isaiah Canaan who starred for the Racers from 2009-13. Tevin Brown was three 3-pointers from breaking that record when he hit his first 3 of the day only 45 seconds into the game. He tied Canaan at 304 with another 3-pointer with 4:45 remaining in the half.
KJ Williams, who finished with 18 points, had a big first half hitting 6-of-9 from the field and the Racers used a 23-11 rebound advantage to grab the lead over the Panthers 33-24 at the intermission. Brown’s big moment held over into the second half with 16:21 remaining on a 3-pointer from the top of the key. The ball swished through the net and Brown had 305 threes at Murray State. He finished the game 5-of-11 and had a game high 19 points. With the Murray State record of 307 and a lot of basketball yet to be played, Brown has the OVC record of 319 in his reach, set by Austin Peay’s Joe Sibbitt from 1994-98.
The Racers’ defensive effort was stellar against the Panthers. EIU shot 29% from the field (14-of-49) and 26% from the 3-point line (5-of-18). MSU hit 51% from the field (28-of-55) and 39% from the 3-point line (9-of-23). MSU won the rebound battle 42-26 and had 14 offensive rebounds. DJ Burns grabbed 10 rebounds to lead MSU and Justice Hill dished out six assists.
The Racers are back in action for three in a row at home in the CFSB Center starting Thursday when EIU visits. MSU Stays at home for a Saturday clash with UT Martin on Coach Ron Greene Day. The day will honor the late Racer head coach who guided the program from 1978-85. Greene passed away March 31, 2021 at the age of 82.
