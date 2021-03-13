Thanks to some hot 3-point shooting from senior Eli Brown, the Paducah Tilghman boys basketball team put together an explosive 29-point second quarter in Saturday’s Second District Tournament semifinal against St. Mary. Paired with solid defensive play, the Blue Tornado were able to turn a one-point lead into a 20-point edge in those eight minutes of play en route to a 74-55 victory.
“We turned up our press (defense) a little bit, and we got a few more deflections,” Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet said of how his team pulled away in the second quarter. “And they (St. Mary) might’ve gotten a little tired during that stretch.”
The win advances the Blue Tornado (17-4) to Tuesday’s tournament championship game against McCracken County.
Brown finished with 16 points in Saturday’s game and was the catalyst in the decisive second quarter, scoring 12 points on four triples in the period.
“He can score in bunches, and guys found him at the right times,” Overstreet said of Brown’s play. “We did some screening during that (second) quarter to get him some open looks. And once he makes a couple and sees them go in, he’s one you better get up on tight.”
Tilghman opened up an 11-4 lead to start the game, but the Vikings trimmed into the deficit to trail by just one, 11-10, at the end of the first quarter following back-to-back triples from seniors Michael Lurtz and Jack Bell.
The Vikings (13-14) were able to keep it close until the Tornado put together a 9-0 run that was part of a larger 17-2 spurt in the course of a roughly three-minute span in the second quarter.
Brown made back-to-back triples to cap that run, which also included four points from junior Mian Shaw, three points from senior Tragen Arthur and two points each from seniors Camdon Marshall and Jackson Goodwin.
Following a pair of free throws from St. Mary senior Parker MacCauley, Brown added another 3-pointer to his tally, putting Tilghman up 38-18 with 53 seconds left in the opening half. MacCauley and Tilghman sophomore Jayvion Powell traded baskets to end the half, sending the Tornado into the locker room with a 40-20 lead.
The Vikings tried to fight back in the third quarter, but a 3-pointer from Arthur restored the Tornado’s 20-point edge, 50-30, with 2:25 left in the period. Tilghman led 56-39 going into the final quarter.
Saturday’s loss brought an end to the high school careers of MacCauley, Lurtz, Bell and fellow Viking seniors Bryce Haas and Colin Hrdlicka. They each received a round of applause as they were substituted out of the game for the final time in the fourth quarter.
MacCauley made a pair of 3-pointers in the game and finished with a team-high 18 points for St. Mary to go with 12 from Bell, 10 from Haas and six each from Hrdlicka and junior Cade Fleming.
Goodwin finished with 18 points to lead Tilghman, which also got 16 from Shaw to match Brown’s total. Senior Landon Fitzgerald added nine points to go with eight from Arthur.
“Jackson has been playing better of late. He did a good job of getting to the rim tonight,” Overstreet said. “He had a stretch in the middle of the year where he struggled a little bit, but he’s got his confidence back now, and he’s a guy we need to be ready for the next week.”
St. Mary 10 10 19 16 — 55
Tilghman 11 29 16 18 — 74
St. Mary leading scorers: MacCauley 18, Bell 12, Haas 10.
Tilghman leading scorers: Goodwin 18, Brown 16, Shaw 16.
