By his own admission, Eli Brown got off to somewhat of a slow start through the Paducah Tilghman boys basketball team’s first three games of the season. The senior got out of that funk Saturday night, though, scoring 27 points to lead the Blue Tornado to a 79-56 home win over Graves County.
“I’ve had a few off games, so I really had to get my confidence back. So, tonight, I just tried to shoot with confidence,” Brown said afterwards. “It started on defense. I had a few deflections, and I feel like that got me going on offense.”
Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet had high praise for Brown after the game.
“He’s a good player,” Overstreet said. “He started out a little sluggish this year, but we knew he’d bounce back. And he can flat out score. But he’s doing so many other things, too. He’s handling the ball for us some, and his defense is getting a lot better.”
Brown scored 15 first-half points, including a trio of 3-pointers in what turned into a high-quality shooting competition over the first two quarters. Tilghman led 16-12 at the end of the opening period before the 3-point contest broke out.
Graves’ Aydan Flint began the second-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer, which started a streak of five straight possessions between the teams that ended with made triples. Thanks to their hot shooting from beyond the arc, the Eagles (2-2) led on three occasions in the second quarter. But an inside shot from Brown with 28 seconds left sent the Blue Tornado (3-1) into halftime leading 34-33.
With Graves finishing the opening half 7-for-9 from 3-point range, adjustments were in store for the Tilghman defense at halftime.
“They made a few threes in the first half. But they’re a good shooting team, so they’re going to make some shots,” Overstreet said. “Some of them were just good shots, but we were late on some closeouts.”
Brown agreed, adding that the Eagles’ 3-point barrage didn’t impact the Tornado’s confidence.
“They made some deep shots, but we try not to let that kind of stuff rattle us,” he said.
Tilghman’s halftime adjustments proved quite effective. The Eagles finished the game having made 67% (10 of 15) of their 3-point shots, but most of those had come in the first half. Thanks to improved play on the defensive end, the Blue Tornado steadily pulled away over the final 16 minutes.
“We focused more on closing out on their shooters and continuing to get rebounds and speeding up the game and getting the ball out ahead in transition,” Brown said of what made the difference in turning a tight game into a runaway.
Tilghman outscored Graves 20-11 in the third quarter, which ended with a 3-pointer from Troy Williams that sent the Blue Tornado into the fourth up 54-44. The home team then exploded for 25 points over the final eight minutes, including eight points from Brown.
“We’re sharing the ball well, and the pace got going good for us tonight,” Overstreet said. “Our guys have become very unselfish. We’re playing eight or nine guys, and everyone is cheering each other on. If we can keep that connection going with the idea of being a good teammate, it’ll go a long way.”
Flint led the Eagles (2-2) with 14 points, and John Ben Brown added 13.
Graves County 12 21 11 12 — 56
Paducah Tilghman 16 18 20 25 — 79
Graves: Flint 14, Brown 13, Pigg 10, Hayden 9, Grant 7, Oliver 2, Carrico 1.
Tilghman: Brown 27, Goodwin 17, Shaw 9, Keyes 8, Fitzgerald 8, Williams 6, Thomas 2, Warren 2.
