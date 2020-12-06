MURRAY — Tevin Brown became the 47th Racer to join the 1,000-point club for his career, KJ Williams notched his 10th career double-double, and Murray State bounced back quickly from a lethargic loss against Middle Tennessee State with a strong 76-65 win against Illinois State on Saturday afternoon at the CFSB Center.
Down 13-8 early after five quick points from Illinois State’s recently-healthy big man Dusan Mahorcic (15 points, eight boards, two assists, no turnovers), Brown had two 3-pointers in part of a 16-5 run to the first-half, under-8 media timeout.
His third 3-pointer served as a critical part of MSU’s 10-0 run to make it 42-26, and his 1,000th-career point came with 10:20 left in regulation and gave the Racers a 63-47 lead — helping cap another critical 16-5 run to keep the lead.
“He was awesome,” noted MSU coach Matt McMahon. “He was awesome in all facets of the game. And that’s what we need him to do, for us to max out as a team this year.
“And it doesn’t show up anywhere on this box score, but he’s such a great screener, and he got us a bunch of easy layups tonight with his unselfishness and intelligence on the offensive end of the floor. And so it’s a great honor. I’m very happy for him.”
In all, Brown would finish with a game-high 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting with nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, one block and just one turnover.
Two of his assists came in very key moments.
Murray State was up 44-31 at halftime when Illinois State opened up an 11-3 run — a DJ Horne layup in transition forcing McMahon into a timeout.
After Justice Hill (15 points, six assists) buried the third of his four 3-pointers, the Racer defense forced a turnover, and Brown found him in the same spot in transition, and Hill delivered again for a 53-42 lead.
When the Redbirds scrambled to within 69-62, Brown took an isolation play all the way into the teeth of the paint, and calmly jumped and kicked it out to his right and a waiting Chico Carter in the corner for a 3-pointer.
Splash; 72-62.
“I knew I was getting close to 1,000 points at the end of last year,” Brown said. “But me getting close to it, I kind of forgot about it.
“But our whole point tonight was to just execute our offense, and us not just keep the ball on one side of the court the whole game.”
Mission successful. The Racers did have 17 turnovers, but came away with 20 assists on 29 made baskets, shot 29-for-58 from the field and 9-for-21 from the arc. They won the points-in-the-paint battle, too, 40-30 — partly because of Williams’ 15 points and 11 boards — and the Racers scored 18 points on 11 Redbird turnovers.
“Playing the way the Racers should be playing at all times, it gives us a lot of confidence going into the next game,” Brown said.
Hill surges
Brown, forward Demond Robinson (12 points, three assists, eight rebounds), Williams and Hill all scored in double figures for the Racers.
But Hill played the second-most minutes for the team, just behind Brown’s 38:29 with 31:50 on the floor.
He’d finish 4-for-9 from the floor, but 4-for-7 from the arc with those back-to-backs in the second half serving as a swift response.
“Those two threes came from the defensive end of the floor,” McMahon said. “I thought he really ramped up the pressure on the ball, and we were able to really force Illinois State into a couple of turnovers, which enabled us to get out into the open floor.
“But I thought his overall game was outstanding tonight. But we need him to take advantage of that quickness on the defensive end of the floor. And I want him taking those open threes. He’s a really good shooter.”
Racers going to Illinois State in 2021-22
McMahon opened his post-game comments by thanking ISU longtime coach Dan Muller, who helped orchestrate a quick turnaround, ad-hoc game for both the Redbirds and Racers — each team in need of a quality nonconference matchup heading into next week.
Saturday was the sixth-ever matchup between Illinois State and Murray State, a series first played in 1971, but revitalized in the last five years. Murray State will play at Illinois State next season.
“This is a great series for our program, and I have a lot of respect for the program that he’s built there at Illinois State,” McMahon said. “It’ll be a heckuva test for us when we return the game next season.”
MURRAY STATE 76, ILLINOIS STATE 65
ILLINOIS ST. (2-2)
Ndiaye 1-2 0-0 2, Sissoko 1-5 2-4 5, Horne 5-15 0-0 11, Reeves 6-13 2-3 16, Strong 2-10 0-0 4, Mahorcic 6-8 3-8 15, Fleming 2-4 3-5 7, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Chatman 1-2 0-0 2, Andrews 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 25-62 10-21 65.
MURRAY ST. (2-1)
Robinson 6-7 0-0 12, Williams 7-13 1-2 15, Brown 8-16 3-5 22, Hill 4-9 3-4 15, Whitley 0-1 0-0 0, D.Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Carter 2-5 2-2 7, Gilmore 1-2 0-0 2, McMullen 0-0 0-0 0, M.Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 9-13 76.
Halftime: Murray St. 44-31. 3-Point Goals: Illinois St. 5-23 (Reeves 2-7, Sissoko 1-2, Washington 1-2, Horne 1-6, Fleming 0-1, Ndiaye 0-1, Strong 0-4), Murray St. 9-21 (Hill 4-7, Brown 3-6, Carter 1-2, D.Smith 1-4, Whitley 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out: D.Smith. Rebounds: Illinois St. 34 (Mahorcic 9), Murray St. 44 (Williams 11). Assists: Illinois St. 11 (Strong 5), Murray St. 20 (Brown, Hill 6). Total Fouls: Illinois St. 17, Murray St. 21. A: 1,290 (8,602).
