After a 14-year head coaching career, McCracken County boys basketball coach Burlin Brower will step aside to focus on other endeavors. He leaves behind a prominent resume of great coaching and a strong culture of success at McCracken County and an appreciation for everyone that has made being a coach so rewarding throughout the years.
Brower has been an icon of a coach in the First Region as the head coach for the Mustangs for the past nine years, and head coach of former Heath High School for five years. In that time he has racked up an impressive win-loss record, taken two teams to the KHSAA Elite Eight, and many more accomplishments.
Reflecting on his time both as a coach and as an educator, he says it felt like the right time to retire.
“I’ve got my years in, in education after 27 years, you’ve got that option,” Brower said. “When you get 27 years you have options to look at other things and retire. I have other interests, there are some other things that I’m capable of doing, but honestly what was best for me and my family and everybody involved right now was to focus on some other things and retire.”
His retirement also comes the same year that his son Brant Brower graduates from the program. Brant recently committed to continue his basketball career at Midway University. Of course it’s hard to coach a team and make it to your son’s college basketball games and Coach Brower says that is also a nice perk of retiring at this time.
As a coach who not only spends his days in the classroom, but also afternoons at practice and nights at games, he admits that his family has been put on the back burner for many years.
“My wife and family have always been put on the back burner for everything through all these years of coaching, even as an assistant coach,” Brower said. “I can now put them all first.”
From the outside, looking in, coaches and fans alike recognize the talent that Coach Brower has in developing his players, but also the impact he has on the game of basketball throughout the First Region.
“He’s been a great mentor, someone who I can turn to whenever I’ve had questions, he’s always helped our program out and obviously he’s been very successful at McCracken,” St. Mary head coach Chase Denson said. “He’s made a difficult job look very easy and his teams are always very competitive.”
Coach Denson has coached against Brower in the Second District at St. Mary High School since the 2019-20 season so they have met on the hardwood regularly as opposing coaches since then.
“Over his career his teams are consistently in the top of the region every single year and that starts with him and how he runs his program,” Denson said. “I always say his teams are the toughest teams defensively we see in the region, the consistency of excellence for him has been fun to watch.”
Caleb Stonecipher, the now head basketball coach for Community Christian Academy, has a unique relationship with Coach Brower. Not only has he coached against the McCracken County great, but he also played for him at both Heath and McCracken.
“You can’t tell the story of First Region basketball without him (Brower),” Stonecipher said. “’He’s touched the lives of so many on and off the court. There were times in high school when I had an issue not related to basketball and he was there to talk to, he’s just a great man.”
Brower holds an impressive 313-129 record throughout his time as head coach at both McCracken County and Heath. He was tasked to morph three basketball teams into one when McCracken County became a school in 2013 and went 25-9 that year. Since he’s held a head coaching title in 2008, he’s only coached one team that finished off the season below .500 and that was his first year.
Most recently he held an impressive record of 51 straight wins against First Region opponents. That record came to an end when the Mustangs lost to Paducah Tilghman in the Second District Championship game this season.
While you won’t be seeing Coach Brower on the sidelines at next seasons basketball games, he says he plans on being there to cheer on the Mustangs any chance he gets.
“I told the kids I will still be around, I just plan on being about three rows up in the stands,” Brower said.
While his coaching career has come to an end, his teaching career will continue until graduation.
And, as far as his replacement goes, athletic director Geno Miller and company have the task of finding someone that can fill the big shoes that Burlin Brower leaves behind.
