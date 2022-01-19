In their second game of a back-to-back schedule, the McCracken County Mustangs pulled off their second straight win, beating the visiting Carlisle County Comets 62-36 on Tuesday night.
Both teams were without key scorers forcing other to step up to the plate. McCracken was without Ian Hart and Carlisle was missing Garrett Hayden and Evan Oliver.
With the absence of Hart, players like Brant Brower and Jack McCune stepped up to and led the Mustangs to victory. McCune led all scorers with 24 points, with Brower right on his tale with 23.
On top of the dominant performances, head coach Burlin Brower reached his 300th career win on Tuesday night and 13th win of the season. The Mustangs now boast a 13-1 record, best in the region.
The Mustangs came out as usual in dominant fashion with a quick 5-0 run and ending the first eight minutes of play with a 15-7 lead. Big defensive stops in the paint including blocks by McCune and company made it clear that even without big man Hart, the Mustang defense was still present down low.
“We don’t have the room for error now without Ian,” Brower said. “We were still very good tonight and we were big enough to get the blocks so we have to continue that without him.”
And continue that they did. After holding the Comets to just seven first courter points they made sure to not take it easy and jumped to a full court press in the second period. The Comets put 10 points on the board that quarter, thanks to leading scorer Isaiah Keeling. He scored five in the quarter and 13 on the night.
Coming out of the half both teams played fairly evenly. Both teams put up 17 points, but with a 34-17 deficit at the half it was hard for the Comets to gain any momentum. That deficit didn’t change as the game rounded the final quarter with the Mustangs up by 17.
The final quarter was where the home team really sealed the deal.
McCracken County went on an 11-0 run in and it looked like they would hold the Comets scoreless for the remainder of the game. It wasn’t until Jack Williams sank a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left in the game that the Comets found their first points of the quarter.
With that the Mustangs won 62-36, handing the Comets their fifth loss of the season for a 9-5 record.
Up next for Carlisle County is a home game against Hickman County on Friday, Jan. 21 followed by a trip to Ballard Memorial on Saturday.
McCracken County will play district foe Paducah Tilghman on Friday night followed by a home game against Henderson County on Saturday.
With the challenging game ahead of them on Friday night, Brower expects others besides Jack and Brant to step up and put the points on the board.
“Like I said, we don’t have room for error so we need others like Max Blackwell and Carson Purvis to step up,” Brower said. “Brant and Jack have to be really good, they can’t just be OK.”
McCracken County 15 34 51 62
Carlisle County 7 17 34 36
