Rob Perry

Murray State’s Rob Perry tallied 22 points in the Racers 75-67 loss to UNI on Tuesday night.

 BY DAVE WINDER/MSU Athletics

The Murray State Racers couldn’t finish off what was a great performance for 32 minutes in a 75-67 loss Tuesday to the UNI Panthers at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Racers (9-8) fell to 4-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference, while Northern Iowa (9-8) improved to 5-2.

The Racers are home Saturday (Jan. 14) at 3 p.m. to host the UIC Flames on Cameron Payne Day at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray State hall of famer and current player with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns will have his jersey No. 1 retired at halftime.

