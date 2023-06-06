Brian Shirley

Brian Shirley won his fourth USA World 50 at Paducah International Raceway on Saturday.

 Photo by Josh James | World of Outlaws Racing

For the second consecutive night, the battle to the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series checkered flag came down to Brian Shirley and Kyle Bronson. But this time, it was Shirley who came out on top.

The Chatham, IL driver inherited the lead from Bobby Pierce on lap 34 and held off Bronson to earn his first Series win of 2023 Saturday at Paducah International Raceway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In