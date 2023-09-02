The Union County Braves keep their spotless record intact after taking out the Caldwell County Tigers 36-7 underneath the Friday night lights in Princeton for week three of play.
The Union County offense, powered by the arm of quarterback Jarren Johnson, gave the Braves a hefty first quarter lead 14-0, despite a quick Caldwell defensive line. A 16-yard pass from Johnson to Caton Wilson gave the Braves their first lead of the night 6-0 just over four minutes into the contest.
With 2:28 left in the quarter, Johnson’s draw play netted the Braves 24 yards and a first and goal situation. Johnson rushed the final yard for the touchdown to put the Braves up 13-0. Kevin Sabino put his second extra point through the uprights to make it 14-0 going into the second quarter.
Caldwell’s Derek Wilson forced an incomplete pass with just five seconds left in the quarter for a turnover on downs by the Braves just outside the 25 yard line, but a penalty for too many players on the field ended up costing the Tigers 10 yards due to a questionable referee call.
The late called penalty that should have only been five yards, gave Union back the ball after the punt had already been kicked causing confusion amongst the Tigers.
Union used the mayhem to their advantage, sending a 15-yard pass to Duncan Mills for their third touchdown of the night just seven seconds into the second quarter. Johnson rushed his second touchdown of the night, 15 yards, with just over two minutes before halftime to give Union a 28-0 lead at the break.
The Tigers had some good opportunities to score in the game but came up short each time. A fake punt by Timothy Nichols with 55 seconds left in the second quarter netted the Tigers 17 yards after a horse collar penalty, followed by a six yard pass from Caldwell quarterback Luke Parker to Gus Fox, but the momentum dwindled after two incomplete passes forced a turnover on downs.
With 4:05 on the clock in the third quarter and Union just outside their 29 yard line, Caldwell’s Cole Sherrill recovered a Union County fumble to turn the ball back over to Caldwell, but just two plays later Koleby Schroeder intercepted the ball to give it right back to Union.
Johnson and Luke Thomas combined for 25 rushing yards to put Union at second and goal. Abreyan Fletcher ran the final yard to give Union a 34-0 advantage. Wilson ran in the two-point conversion to make it 36-0.
But Caldwell didn’t quit.
While it took nearly eight minutes and 40 seconds, the Tigers scored the first touchdown allowed by the Braves in eight quarters. Union blanked Crittenden 36-0 last Friday night and held Madiosnville off in the final minutes in the previous week. Caldwell took possession of the ball with 1:29 left in the third quarter and finally crossed the goal line with 4:50 left in the game.
The combined effort of Luke Maddox with 11 passing yards, Luke Parker with 14 rushing yards, and 34 rushing yards from Cooper Mobley including the final one yard push finally put Caldwell on the board. The extra point from Nichols made it 36-7.
Caldwell defense held off Union advances for the final minutes of play to keep the 36-7 final score intact.
Union will host Murray next Friday while Caldwell will host Graves County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.