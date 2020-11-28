MORGANFIELD — A season with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows ended at Baker Field on Friday night, as Paducah Tilghman fell to Union County, 35-21, in the second round of the KHSAA Class 3A playoffs.
A 24-yard interception return and touchdown from Braves linebacker Brock Cullen gave Union County a three-touchdown lead with four minutes left in regulation, all but closing the game. But like it’s been all season for Derek Johns and his squad, it was counter rushing and timely play action dooming the Blue Tornado for more than 31/2 quarters.
Union County senior running back Corithian Seales-Portee rushed for more than 190 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, and a 49-yard touchdown gash from Kristopher Hughes had the Braves up 14-0 with 7:39 left in the first half.
“Honestly, what hurt us the most is that they did to us what we’ve done to other people the past couple of years,” noted PTHS coach Jonathan Smith. “When you run the same two plays, and you do it consistently and for 97 yards on back-to-back drives, what it does defensively is it demoralizes you. It makes you tired, and you don’t have bodies to roll in.”
Indeed, the Braves bashed. Nil-nil after the first quarter, Union County finished off a 14-play, 96-yard drive to grab its first score. Aided by an encroachment penalty on third-and-long near midfield, Seales-Portee’s first touchdown came from 5 yards out with 11:27 left in the first quarter.
After a three-and-out from Tilghman, Hughes lashed out six plays later to put Tilghman in the two-score hole.
That’s when Blue Tornado senior safety and wideout Cam Marshall electrified. On the next play, he grabbed an on-target pass from quarterback Jack James thrown over the middle with just one hand, and glided for a 56-yard touchdown to cut it 14-6.
A 45-yard play-action pass from Cannon Sheffer to Kanye Pollard would set up Seales-Portee’s second score and a 20-7 lead when Tilghman answered right back — a 32-yard rush from Malachi Rider setting up Marshall again, who would jump over two defenders and toe-tap on the right sideline for a 12-yard score and a 21-14 deficit.
“I just wish it could’ve lasted longer,” Marshall said. “I just wanted one more practice. One more time.”
Marshall tried to make it a reality, coming away with at least 10 tackles and a key end-zone deflection late.
Union County opened the third quarter with a 10-play, 60-yard drive, when Seales-Portee returned the kickoff to the Union County 40-yard line, added a 30-yard rush down the left sideline, and then scored for a third time on a 3-yard splash for the 27-14 lead.
A holding penalty and a false start put Tilghman too far behind the chains on the next drive, and the Braves played keep away by using 14 plays (13 of them rushes) and nearly 10 minutes of clock. A roughing-the-passer from Tilghman also extended the drive.
On Tilghman’s final drive of the season, a 24-yard pass from James to JoeAvion Starks and an 11-yard rush from Brian Thomas helped prop a 1-yard touchdown from Rider with less than two minutes to go.
But an onside kick was recovered by Union County, allowing for the victory formation on their home field, and an ultra-rare sweep of Paducah Tilghman football.
“The thing that they did when you play that style of football is 1) they took care of the football, and 2) they always stayed ahead of the chains,” Smith said. “When you defense that style of team, you’ve got to make them get behind the chains and make them uncomfortable doing it, and we never did any of that.
“I do think we played them a lot better, obviously, than when we did the last time (when Tilghman had five turnovers), and I think we made some adjustments on both sides of the ball. And I think we played more physical. A lot of our younger guys have grown up, and a lot of our older guys ... I think they figured out how to lead some of the younger guys. Hindsight is 20/20, and there’s things you could’ve always done differently.
“I don’t know what else to say. I’m upset.”
UNION COUNTY 35, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 21
Blue Tornado 0 14 0 7 — 21
Braves 0 21 7 7 — 35
SCORING
UC: Corithian Seales-Portee 5 run (Chris Sabino kick), 7-0, 11:27 2Q
UC: Kristopher Hughes 49 run (Chris Sabino kick), 14-0, 7:39 2Q
PT: Cam Marshall 56 pass from Jack James (Jack Hutcheson kick), 14-7, 7:28 2Q
UC: Corithian Seales-Portee 4 run (Chris Sabino kick), 21-7, 2:22 2Q
PT: Cam Marshall 12 pass from Jack James (Jack Hutcheson kick), 21-14, 1:19 2Q
UC: Corithian Seales-Portee 3 run (Chris Sabino kick), 28-14, 6:40 3Q
UC: Brock Cullen 24 interception return (Chris Sabino kick), 35-14, 4:00 4Q
PT: Malachi Rider 2 run (Jack Hutcheson kick), 35-21, 1:36 4Q
STATISTICS
PASSING LEADERS
PT: Jack James 7-16-115-2T-1I; UC: Cannon Sheffer 6-9-77
RUSHING LEADERS
PT: Malachi Rider 10-49, Brian Thomas 1-11; UC: Corithian Seales-Portee 24-198, Kristopher Hughes 12-78, Kanye Pollard 7-16.
RECEIVING LEADERS
PT: Cam Marshall 2-68, JoeAvion Starks 2-34; UC: Kanye Pollard 1-45, Kristopher Hughes 2-17.
RECORDS
Paducah Tilghman 4-4, Union County 5-4.
