Calloway County High School has hired Jonah Brannon as the new Lakers varsity baseball head coach. Brannon replaces Travis Turner, who resigned after leading the Lakers for seven seasons.
Brannon has served on the Lakers baseball staff for two seasons as a varsity assistant and the head middle school coach. He also played for the Lakers in high school, along with playing college baseball at Murray State for four seasons.
Brannon plans to bring a passion for baseball and a whole-person development attitude, focused on developing student-athletes as students, persons, players, and eventual professionals, paving the way for life success beyond graduation and baseball.
Brannon holds both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in agriculture and is employed as an instructor and a manager of the Arboretum/Pullen Farm at Murray State University. He and his wife, Katie have a 4-month-old son, Ramsey.
“Special thanks to Coach Travis Turner for giving me the opportunity to come back home a couple of years ago to Calloway County to begin my coaching career,” Brannon said. “We have a great group of talented players, but more than that, a great group of young men. I am very excited about helping develop them to their max potential on the field and leading them to be great young men off of it.”
