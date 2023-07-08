Brannon and family

Calloway County High School has hired Jonah Brannon as the new Lakers varsity baseball head coach. Brannon replaces Travis Turner, who resigned after leading the Lakers for seven seasons. Pictured: Brannon, his wife Katie, and son Ramsey.

 Photo provided by Calloway County Athletics

Brannon has served on the Lakers baseball staff for two seasons as a varsity assistant and the head middle school coach. He also played for the Lakers in high school, along with playing college baseball at Murray State for four seasons.

