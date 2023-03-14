On Saturday night, St. Mary’s Bradyn Barnett stood front and center at the University of Kentucky’s Rupp Arena during halftime of the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 Championship between McCracken County and the victorious Sacred Heart. With all eyes on Barnett, she was honored as the UK Sports Healthcare Comeback Player of the Year.

“When I was told that I received this award, I was shocked because I didn’t even know I was nominated,” Barnett said. “It was a very emotional day. My family and I have gone through multiple obstacles for me to be able to finally get back on the court and field with my teammates.”

