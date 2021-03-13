The Paducah USBC Association completed the Third Annual Women’s Handicap Tournament at Cardinal Lanes Strike and Spare in Paducah.
With a score of 2,726, the 600 Club team champion included members Jessica Cornwell, Jennifer Bradley, Paige Troutt and Geneice Holland.
The doubles champ was the team of Bonnie Berry and Jennifer Bradley with a score of 1,235.
Jennifer Bradley was named the singles champion with a score of 750.
The all-events handicap champion was Courtney Murphy with a score of 2,028.
The all-events scratch champion was Jennifer Bradley with a score of 2,007.
Bradley is considered the Association champion. She posted the high scratch game of the tournament (279), high scratch series of the tournament (750) and high handicap series of the tournament (750).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.