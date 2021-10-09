It was another perfect day for some golf at the Bowling Green Country Club, this time for the 2021 KHSAA Boys State Golf Championship. Round one kicked off Friday morning and the first Region One golfers took to the tee box at 7:45 a.m.
St. Mary’s Cade Flemming got things started to represent the region followed by the rest of the Vikings team, Aidan Hahn, Luke Wilson, Palmer Sims and Rocco Zakutney. The Vikings won the Region One Tournament, qualifying them to play as a team in the state championship. At the end of 18 holes, St. Mary sat in seventh place out of 12 teams and carded 42-over-par.
Leading the way in stroke play for the Vikings is Zakutney who sits just 1-over-par heading into moving day and five strokes behind the leader. As a solo he holds a seven-way tie for ninth place. Flemming finished his 18 holes carding a +12, Sims scored 14-over-par, Wilson shot 15-over-par and Hahn carded +17.
Though they sit in seventh place, all Viking golfers agreed that being able to compete as a team for the state championship is exciting. They each tried to come up a unified sentence to describe the experience, but ultimately are just excited and grateful for one more day to place together before the season comes to an end.
Joining the Vikings from Region One are individuals from both Marshall County and McCracken County. The Mustangs got to work just before noon starting on the back nine holes of the course. Abe Dumes leads the way for McCracken with a score of 6-over-par, Tyler Dew shot 12-over-par, tying him with Flemming, and Cannon Ford shot a +15, putting him in same position with Wilson.
Dumes will be the only McCracken golfer to make the cut and compete in the final round.
Marshall started on the front nine with Camdyn McLeod leading starting things off and his teammate Trey Wall right on his tail. Both golfers played solid first rounds with McLeod carding 5-over-par and Wall carding 9-over-par.
Leading the whole tournament at the end of day one in stroke play was Matthew Troutman of Christian Academy-Louisville who shot an impressive 4-under-par. Troutman’s team leads the way in team play as well with a combined score of +9, just a one stroke lead over Madison Central.
