After the District Championship games were finalized on Tuesday night across the First Region, it’s safe to say there’s no one favorite team to win the region title despite impressive records from several teams.
All four district champs could be considered underdogs as the lower seeds of each district. Fulton County beat Carlisle County in the First District.
Paducah Tilghman beat McCracken County in the Second.
Graves beat Mayfield in the third and Calloway County beat Murray in the Fourth District.
The First Region draw took place on Wednesday morning to see who would play who out of those eight teams.
Calloway County vs. Mayfield
It’s been a year almost to the day since the Lakers and Cardinals played each other on the basketball court. Feb. 23, 2021 was the date and Calloway came out on top 49-45 on the road at Mayfield. Out of the last four meetings between the Lakers and Cardinals, Calloway has won all four, dating back to December of 2019.
This year both teams are evenly matched. Calloway holds a slight record advantage at 17-13 compared to Mayfield’s 16-7. The Lakers enter the tournament coming off a big win over Murray in the Fourth District, beating them for the championship title 58-50. The Cardinals come off a tough loss to Graves County 49-41 to be named the runners-up of the Third District. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday Feb. 28 at the CFSB Center.
Fulton County vs. McCracken County
McCracken County beat Fulton County once this season with a 68-44 decision at McCracken County High School. That was just the third loss of the season for a 4-3 record and finished the season with a 12-12 record.
The Mustangs on the other hand secured their fifth win of the season that game to boast an early 5-1 record and now sit at 24-3. Since 2016 McCracken has won all four meetings including last season’s First Region tournament matchup where the Mustangs won 80-48.
Fulton County put on quite a show in the First District championship game where they beat Carlisle County 73-62 to claim the title. McCracken County on the other hand lost to Paducah Tilghman 50-47 to be named the runners-up of the Second District. The game is scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m. after the Calloway and Mayfield game.
Graves County vs. Murray
Despite the second place spot in the KHSAA RPI standings, Murray lost to Graves 64-63 in overtime on Jan. 3 of this season.
The Tigers hold a 22-6 record while the Eagles hold a 15-14 record. A big difference between the two teams this go around is the transition of Mason Grant going from Graves County to Murray. Grant put up 15 points in that overtime win over his current team.
Graves County beat Mayfield in the Third District Championship game on Monday night to win the district with a 49-41 score.
Murray narrowly lost to Calloway County to be named the runners-up of the Fourth District 58-50.
This will be the first game of the evening on Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at the CFSB Center.
Paducah Tilghman vs. Carlisle County
The final game for the first round of the boys First Region tournament will be between Paducah Tilghman and Carlisle County. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1 following the Graves and Murray game at roughly 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle and Tilghman met very early in the season and haven’t seen each other since Dec. 3, 2021.
That game was known around the region and most of western Kentucky as a milestone game for Comet senior Garrett Hayden. He dropped 70 points on the Blue Tornado to win 84-79.
Since then the Comets have gone on to hold 15-11 record while Tilghman sits at 19-8.
Paducah Tilghman beat McCracken County in the Second District Championship game 50-47 while Carlisle lost 73-62 to Fulton County to be named the runners-up of the First District.
