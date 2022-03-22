With the KHSAA boys state championship taking place over the weekend, the era of the 2021-22 high school basketball season has officially come to an end. Now we can celebrate the best of the best in the First Region when it comes to boys basketball. Yes, that means The Paducah Sun All-Purchase Boys Basketball team.
The Paducah Sun All-Purchase Team consists of only players from the First Region pool of teams. Coaches in the region were able to vote for players from every team but the team they coach and could only vote for the same gender that they coach.
Look for the Boys and Girls Player of the Year in Wednesdays paper.
Grant Whitaker, Murray High, JuniorA solid run in the 2022 UK Healthcare Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball was an exclamation on an already impressive season for Grant Whitaker and the Murray Tigers. Whitaker ended the season with 524 points after his 23-point performance in their final post-season game against Warren Central. He averaged 17.3 points per game shooting 55.5% from the field and 38.1% from downtown and 78.6 from the charity stripe.
As the leader of the Tigers, Whitaker and company put on an impressive 26-7 record. After falling to Calloway County 58-50 in the Fourth District Championship, the Tigers went into the Region Tournament with a vengeance to beat McCracken County in the region title game. In those three region tournament games Whitaker totaled 43 points, while adding another 43 points in his two games at Rupp Arena. He was also named the Joey Fosko First Region tournament MVP.
Garrett Hayden, Carlisle County, SeniorIn the Comets’ second game of the season, senior guard Garrett Hayden stunned the First Region and all of western Kentucky by dropping an astounding 70 points in their 84-79 victory over Paducah Tilghman. That game and of course the rest of his impressive season gave First Region coaches plenty of reason to put Hayden on this year’s All-Purchase team.
Hayden finished his senior season with 503 points for an average of 24 points per game. He shot 47.4% from the field, 36.9% from behind the arc and 82.5% from the foul line. He was also awarded the prestigious Rex Alexander Award for his excellence in the classroom and on the basketball court.
Brant Brower, McCracken County, Senior
A name that stood out amongst the many talented names on the McCracken County Mustangs roster this season was Brant Brower. As the point leader of the Mustangs at 427 points this season, Brower played a crucial role in their 26-4 record. Brower averaged 14.2 points per game, 47.3% from the field and 39.5% from the 3-point line while snagging 5.7 rebounds per game.
Brower will continue his basketball and academic journey at Midway University in Midway Kentucky after graduation.
Drew Thompson, Graves County, Senior
With 545 points on the season, Drew Thompson is the lead man for the Graves County Eagles basketball team. He averaged 18.8 points per game, shooting 47.6% from the field, 36.8% from long range and 82.7% from the charity stripe. Thompson’s ability to get to the foul line and knock down free throws gave him 110 points out of 545 points he made this season. In just the two years Thompson played for the Eagles he racked up 934 points as a senior and reclassified senior.
Jack McCune, McCracken County, Junior
The second leading scorer for the McCracken County Mustangs was junior Jack McCune. At 396 total points on the season, McCune averaged 13.2 points per game and grabbed 182 rebounds, the most on the team. He shot 52.7% from the field, 33.8% from the 3-point line and 74.4% from the free throw line.
McCune will head into next season as the leading scorer for the Mustangs and with the leadership role he had this season alongside Brant Brower, expect big things from him.
Jayvion Powell, Paducah Tilghman, JuniorIn this, his junior year, Jayvion Powell led the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado with 16.5 points per game for 428 points on the season.
He shot 52.3% from the field, 34% from behind the arc and 64% from the free throw line.
For the first time since 2016, the Blue Tornado beat out McCracken County for the Second District Championship in a 50-47 verdict.
Powell led Tilghman in that game with an above-average 17 points and hauled in five rebounds in the winning effort.
Trey Boggess, Murray High, SeniorAnother big factor for the Murray Tigers success alongside Whitaker is senior forward Trey Boggess.
In his final game in a Tiger jersey, Boggess dropped 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting and 2 of 3 from downtown.
Those 12 points gave him a total of 431 points on the season for 13.5 points per game.
Boggess shot 57.9% from the field and 39.3% from the perimeter and 75.2% from the foul line. He knocked down 85 free throws on the season, the most on the team while taking 113 attempts from the stripe.
Eli Finley, Calloway County, FreshmanThe lone freshman on this year’s All-Purchase team is the leading point’s leader from Calloway County.
The young guard Eli Finley tallied an impressive 455 points through 28 games this season to lead with 16.2 points per game.
Finley also led the Lakers in 3-point percentage with 28.6, making 22 of 57 shots from downtown while shooting 48.5% from the rest of the floor and 79.4% from the foul line.
Don’t be surprised to see Finley’s name return to this list and continue to dominate at Calloway
Mian Shaw, Paducah Tilghman, JuniorMian Shaw nearly broke the 400-point mark this season with 399 points for 14.2 points per game for the Blue Tornado of Paducah Tilghman High School.
The junior shot 56.7% from the field (149 of 263).
He shot 26 of 66 from behind the arc for 39.4% and 74.3% from the foul line, making 75 of his 101 attempts.
Shaw also led the Blue Tornado in rebounds with 164 total for 5.9 rebounds per game.
Matthew Ray, Calloway County, SeniorWith 410 points on the season, Matthew Ray is the second leading scorer for the Lakers this year. Ray was a powerhouse for the Lakers in his senior season as their power forward and dominated the boards, hauling in 298 rebounds this season.
He averaged 13.2 points per game, shot 48.5% from the field and knocked down 26 shots from long range.
In his final game in a Laker uniform, Ray put up 10 points and hauled in eight rebounds in Calloways loss to Mayfield in the first round of the First Region tournament.
Honorable Mentions
Ballard Memorial: Jamison Smith; Calloway County: Jonah Butler; Community Christian Academy: Prince Kahnplaye; Fulton County: Dakyran Gossett; Graves County: Isaiah Marcus; Hickman County: Kelen Johnson; Mayfield: Brajone Dabney, Sam Stone, Nolan Fulton; Marshall County: Cole Mills, Wade Moore, Cole Sedlock; McCracken County: Ian Hart; Paducah Tilghman: Tragen Arthur; St. Mary: Luke Sims
Follow Jared Jensen on Twitter, @jcjensen94
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.