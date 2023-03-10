With the KHSAA boys state championship taking place next week, the era of the 2022-23 high school basketball season is nearly over. But, before it ends we can celebrate the best of the best in the First Region when it comes to boys basketball. Yes, that means The Paducah Sun All-Purchase Boys Basketball team.
The Paducah Sun All-Purchase Team consists of only players from the First Region pool of teams. Coaches in the region were able to vote for players from every team except the team they coach and could only vote for the same gender that they coach.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack McCune — McCracken County, Senior
Leading the charge back to the 2023 UK Healthcare Boys Sweet 16 for McCracken County is senior Jack McCune. After falling short of the tournament last season, McCune and the Mustangs have been hungry to get back and the 18.1ppg from the senior shows just that.
McCune has racked up 616 points this season. Last month he hit the 1,000 point mark in his career and also the 500 rebound milestone. Those 616 points on the season came from 166 2-pt field goals, 47 3-pt field goals and an impressive 143 free throws. He also pulled down 250 rebounds at 7.4rpg.
Eli Finley — Calloway County, Sophomore
In just his sophomore year of high school, Eli Finley put up an impressive 650 points, giving him 1,105 points so far in his career. He led the Lakers with 21ppg, and 5.1rpg, sitting at No. 2 in rebound grabbed with 158.
Finley also led his team from the free throw line, making 113 of his 149 attempts for 75.8% shooting from the line. He shot 50% from the field, making 237 baskets from the field. At just a sophomore, Finley is primed to be on the All-Purchase team all four years of high school.
Mian Shaw — Paducah Tilghman, Senior
Paducah Tilghman senior Mian Shaw led his team with 522 points this season for an average of 16.3ppg. He joined one of many athletes across the region in hitting the career 1,000 point milestone this season and ended the year with 1,437 points.
Shaw also hauled in 178 rebound for 5.6rpg and his four rebounds in the Second District championship and four more in the first round of the regional tournament, Shaw hit 505 career rebounds. He also shot 74.2% from the foul line, 36.8% from long range and 59.9% from the field.
Jayvion Powell — Paducah Tilghman, Senior
Alongside teammate Shaw, senior Jayvion Powell also hit the 1,000 point milestone. With his 481 points this season, Powell has totaled 1,070 at Tilghman. While Powell didn’t lead in total points scored, but did lead in points per game at 17.8 after playing 27 of the teams 32 games.
Powell shot 54.9% from the field, 31.6% from downtown 70.5% from the free throw line and also added 102 rebounds to his stat sheet.
Grant Whitaker — Murray, Senior
Despite playing in only the last 12 games of the season, Grant Whitakers performances in those 12 games earned him a spot on the All-Purchase team. In those 12 games, Whitaker scored 153 points for a total of 1,953 points on his career.
During his short time on the floor this season, Whitaker accomplished his 153 points from 47 2-pt field goals, eight 3-pt field goals and 35 free throws for 12.8ppg.
Prince Kahnplaye — Community Christian Academy, Sophomore
At 835 points this season alone, CCA sophomore Prince Kahnplaye impressed night in and night out. He averaged 28.8ppg, putting him at No. 7 in scoring leaders across the state of Kentucky. As a varsity athlete starting his eight grade year, Kahnplaye has racked up 1,693 points and still has two more years of high school basketball to play.
Kahnplaye shot 53.9% from the field, 42.3% from the 3-point line, and 74% from the foul line, adding 144 charity points. He also pulled down 327 rebound for 11.3rpg.
Wade Moore — Marshall County, Senior
Wade Moore led the Marshals in scoring with 386 points on the season for an average of 12.9ppg. He was a big reason behind the success of the 20-11 Marshall County boys basketball team.
Moore shot 47.3% from the field, 35.3% from long range and 76.9% from the foul line for 100 points from the stripe. He also snagged 103 rebounds on the year for an average of 3.4rpg.
Jace Birney — Ballard Memorial, Sophomore
Another sophomore to make the All-Purchase team is Ballard Memorial standout Jace Birney. Controlling his team from nearly anywhere on the floor, Birney is a threat whenever he had the ball. On the year he put up 595 points for 19.8ppg. He tallied 50.1% shooting, 37.3% in 3-point shooting and shot 85.1% from the foul line. Out of his 595 points, 131 came from the charity stripe.
To add to his stat sheet, Birney also brought down 195 rebounds for 6.5rpg. In his three years so far as a Bomber, Birney has racked up 1,205 and with two more years to go, the 2,000 points milestone isn’t out of the question.
Lukas Pigg — Graves County, Junior
Graves County junior Lukas Pigg has had quite the highlight reel this year, connecting on two game winners. He led the Eagles with 432 points for 14.4ppg this year. Getting to that point came from 127 2-pt field goals, 31 3-pt field goals and 85 free throws.
He shot 52.1% from the field, 38.3% from long range and 71.4% from the free throw line, while also snagging 85 rebounds for 2.8rpg.
Jonah Butler — Calloway County, Sophomore
Another underclassman to make the list is Calloway County sophomore Jonah Butler. He let the Lakers in scoring with 376 points and rebounding with 310 rebounds for an average of 12.1ppg and 10rpg.
After his second year of play, he is more than halfway to hitting the 1,000 point milestone and just 22 rebounds away from 500 career rebounds.
Carson Purvis (McCracken County), Conner Miller (McCracken County), Ian Hart (McCracken County), Jack Bradley (McCracken County), Omarion Pierce (Fulton County), Andrew Dunning (Christian Fellowship), Nolan Fulton (Mayfield), Sam Stone (Mayfield), Carter Burnett (Carlisle County) Luke Sims (St. Mary) Lincoln English (Murray) Eli Prince (Hickman County) Alex Staples (Marshall County)
