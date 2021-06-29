On Monday morning, Murray High School announced the hiring of Darren P. Bowling as the new Tigers football coach. Bowling is a 25-year veteran educator and leaves his position at Olive Branch High School in Olive Branch, Mississippi, as varsity head coach, athletic director, and teacher.
In his career, Bowling boasts six state championships in multiple sports and six regional and district football championships. As a former head coach with the Union City, Tennessee, Golden Tornadoes, Bowling led the team to four state championships from 2013, 2014, 2015 (1A) and 2017 (2A) in the 11 years he spent coaching.
“Murray Independent is very pleased to welcome Darren Bowling as the next head coach of the MHS Tiger football program. We are excited to have a coach of his caliber showing interest in our athletic program,” Superintendent Coy Samons said in a news release. “He represents the qualities and character we seek to lead our students at Murray High School.”
During 12 seasons at Union City, his program claimed seven district titles with 116 wins and a .753 winning percentage. For the 2013-15 seasons, he maintained a 38-game winning streak with Union City’s football team.
“It is the opportunity I have been allowed to mentor and lead young men as they mature into well-rounded adults,” Bowling said in the release. “My focus has always been to build them up mentally, physically, emotionally and socially. I feel that championships are won with hard work, teamwork, good character, and discipline more often than just talent alone. I am a man with high morals and integrity who tries to lead by example while serving those around me.”
Before taking on Union City, Bowling spent time with the Silliman High School Wildcats in Clinton, Louisiana, near Baton Rouge. He took the Wildcats to two state championships.
Bowling has an overall coaching record of 216-95.
Bowling and his wife, Dawn, have four children: Chase, 29, Meri-Morgan, 24, and twins Taylor and Tyler, 21.
Due to the KHSAA Dead Period restrictions, a formal introduction with players, coaches, parents and the public will occur after the dead period ends on July 9.
