Week two of high school football brought Bowling Green High School to McCracken on Friday, Aug. 27. The defending 5A state champs started off slow in the first half but came out victorious, defeating the Mustangs 14-10.
The Purples got on the board first with a march up the middle by Tyler Moore who carried the ball 78 yards on the game. It took the Mustangs no time at all to answer as Zander Mayes pulled one in for 13 yards and a touchdown of his own.
History was made for the Mustangs in the second quarter of play to get the next points on the board. Barrett Buchanan sent a 40-yard field goal up, hit the cross bar in, the longest field goal in school history. The previous record was a yard shorter held by Reed Snow.
The score would sit at 10-7 in favor of the Mustangs until the 8:55 mark in the fourth quarter.
The Purples had their chance to take the leader earlier in the third quarter but two missed field goal attempts would keep them from doing so. Matrix Halcomb got his chance to score and take the lead midway through the final quarter of play and put the Mustangs on their heels.
“We just need to learn how to finish,” said McCracken head coach Marc Clark. “We’ve had two games where it’s come down to a one possession game, we gave ourselves a chance with a hail mary, one of the most exciting plays in football, we were just a little bit out of range for that.
With just seconds left on the clock and the Mustangs down 14-10 they had one option to close the game out in their favor.
A deep heave down field from quarterback Pryor Lamb would have been their saving grace, if it weren’t for a sea of Purple waiting to bat it away from any McCracken receiver. McCracken will now travel to Graves County next week with a record of 0-2 to play a 1-1 Eagles team.
Bowling Green will ride the winning momentum into next week as they travel to take on the Panther of Pleasure Ridge Park.
