While other schools from the First Region traveled out of state to play in various tournaments, teams like St. Mary and Ballard Memorial stay home in preparation for the All “A” Classic. The two teams met on Monday night at St. Mary High School for their second contest of the season, the first ending 6-5 in favor of the Vikings. This go around ended in favor of the Bombers, as they built an early lead that the Vikings couldn’t climb back from, ending in a 12-8 decision.
Scoring got started for the Bombers with a single from Cole Owens, pushing Hayden Buchanan to second and bringing home Shane Romaine. Carson Buchanan made the next run possible with a ground ball single to center field to bring home Hayden and Keaton Overstreet made it a 3-0 game as he hit an RBI single, bringing home Owens.
The fourth, fifth and sixth runs also came in back-to-back-back at-bats, starting with a single pop fly to right field by Hunter Collins to bring home Carson. A walk for M Nichols allowed Overstreet to saunter across home plate and Romaine grounded out to third base, bringing home K Myatt for the sixth run.
After three quick outs with the Vikings at bat, Ballard was ready to keep the runs coming. Carson Buchanan once again hit a ground ball single to right field, allowing Hayden Buchanan to round home plate. A full count with Overstreet at the plate resulted in a home run over the fence, scoring himself and Carson.The bases would load up after three straight walks by the Vikings pitcher B Quigley, before another run would be scored. Rmaine nailed a line drive for a double, almost bringing in three runs, but Nichols was tagged out making his way home, but not before Myatt and Collins made it home, making it an 11-0 game.
St. Mary found a way to get points on the board in their portion of the second inning when Luke Heath singled a line drive to center field, bringing home Landre Smiles for the first Viking run of the night. The single by Heath would pay off later as a ground ball by J Willett led to Heath scoring the second run a walk for Landon Durbin with the bases loaded would bring home Jack Muiter, making it an 11-3 game.
Scoring began to slow down for the Bombers, as they tallied just one run in the third inning. This time Overstreet hit a pop fly to center, bringing home Hayden but St. Mary turned it into a double play for two quick outs.
Another run wouldn’t come until the bottom of the fourth inning and two outs on the board. Durbin hit a ground ball single to right field, bringing home Cade Fleming for the Vikings fourth run. After a few quiet innings, the Vikings began connecting again in the bottom of the sixth.
Fleming hit a line drive double to left field, scoring Quigley and putting Austin Duncan in scoring position. The next at-bat, Brett Haas would hit a double of his own, also to left field, scoring Duncan and Fleming, making it a 12-7 ball game with the Vikings climbing out of their deficit.
Smiles would bring home another run with a ground ball to third base, allowing Haas to find his way home for the eighth and final run of the game.
St. Mary and Ballard Memorial will meet again in the First Region All “A” Classic on Tuesday, April 12 where both teams will look to take the tie-breaker, but more importantly try for a run in the tournament. That game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Carlisle County High School.
