HUNTINGBURG, Ind. — Despite holding an 8-3 lead, the Paducah Chiefs were unable to put a stop to their losing streak on Friday as they faltered down the stretch en route to a 10-8 loss at Dubois County.
The Chiefs (2-11), the last-place team in the Ohio Valley League’s South division, have now lost six straight games. But things looked good on Friday against the Bombers, as they led 4-1 after five innings and 8-3 going into the bottom of the seventh.
The North division-leading Bombers (11-2) started Carter Stamm on the mound and recorded some quick innings in the early going. Stamm faced 14 batters — just two over the minimum — over the first four innings but ran into some trouble in the fifth.
Adam Brian led off the top of the fifth with a single, and Bryce Haas followed by reaching base safely on an error. The next batter, Brandon Bell, hit a single to load the bases, and Ja’lil Akbar tied the score at 1-1 with an RBI fielder’s choice.
Dubois had taken a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning following back-to-back one-out singles from Tucker Schank and Mason Landers. Mason White then reached base via a Paducah error that plated Schank.
That lead didn’t hold up in the fifth inning, however, as the Chiefs broke the tie by scoring two runs on an error by Dubois shortstop Blayden McMahel that put Zach Reynolds on base. Paducah made it a 4-1 lead when Brant Brown, who had drawn a one-out walk, scored on a wild pitch.
The Bombers closed the gap to 4-3 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth after Landers hit a leadoff double. McMahel hit a one-out single, and Tyler Wheeler drove in Landers with a single. Kevin Butler followed with a single, and McMahel scored on a wild pitch before the Chiefs got out of the inning.
The Chiefs responded in the top of the seventh inning, scoring four more runs to extend their lead. Leading off, Akbar was hit by a pitch before advancing to third on a single from Brown. Akbar then scored on a Dubois error, and Reynolds was hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Jacob Hager hit a one-out, three-run homer to left field for an 8-3 lead.
Dubois clawed back in the bottom of the seventh, cutting the lead to 8-5 after Victor Alvarez led off with a triple. Alvarez was replaced by pinch runner Payton Hall, who scored on a Paducah error that allowed Will Aubel to reach base. An RBI groundout from Landers plated the second run of the frame.
The Bombers continued their comeback in the eighth inning, which started with McMahel getting hit by a pitch and Wheeler hitting a single. Butler followed with an RBI single, and Jared Sermersheim loaded the bases when he was hit by a pitch. Following a double play, Aubel added an RBI single, and Schank walked to re-load the bases. Landers gave Dubois the lead with a two-RBI single, and Schank scored on an error to put the Bombers up 10-8 before Paducah was able to record the final out of the frame.
Cade Rogers led off the top of the ninth with a single, but that was all the offense Paducah could muster, as Ryan Johnson induced three consecutive outs to earn a save and secure the win for the Bombers.
Weston Allen, who pitched the eighth inning and recorded two strikeouts and a walk for Dubois, earned the win. Stamm pitched the first five frames for the Bombers, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five. Brett Walton pitched the next two innings, giving up four runs on three hits and one walk.
Carter Park got the pitching start for Paducah and allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits while striking out three over six innings before being relieved by Billy Johnston. Johnston was charged with the loss after ceding seven runs (four earned) on four hits and one walk over 12/3 innings.
Hager’s home run and a double from Rook Ellington were the Chiefs’ only extra-base hits on the night. They finished with eight hits total, and Hager led the way with three RBIs.
The Bombers tallied 14 hits, including three each from Landers and Wheeler, and Landers had a team-high three RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.