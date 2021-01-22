LA CENTER — After trailing by as many as 14 points in the first half of Thursday’s game against visiting Fulton County, Ballard Memorial came out of halftime with a purpose.
“We made a little switch to a lineup that we don’t really go with ever with Keaton (Overstreet) and Carson (Bishop) and Ben (Maki) to get three bigs on the floor,” Ballard head coach Jimmie Holder said. “And we started rebounding the ball defensively, and things started getting harder for them (Fulton County) offensively, and we were able to make a run.”
The Bombers’ third-quarter surge sent them into the fourth period with a 39-37 lead, but they struggled down the stretch en route to a 54-48 defeat.
The Pilots put together an 8-0 run midway through the final period courtesy of four points from senior Josh Cole and two each from senior Broc Bridges and junior DiAvian Bradley that put them up 51-44 with 2:21 remaining to regain the momentum en route to the victory.
“I’ll have to watch the film to see exactly what caused that,” Holder said of his team fading to allow that 8-0 run. “But we got good looks, so if we make a couple shots, that run doesn’t happen. And then we’re still right in the game, and we don’t have to get in desperation mode so much.”
Pilots head coach Brian Hood, meanwhile, credited his team with making big plays in crunch time.
“We talked before the game about being us, which means playing fast and playing forward and playing together,” he said. “In the second half, we kind of got a little bit slowed down, and we tended to play Ballard’s pace too much and not ours. And then we had a dogfight on our hands. But we were able to win ‘winning time’ by making some winning plays down the stretch.”
Ballard sophomore Ben Maki opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a putback that put the Bombers ahead 41-37. Sophomore Jamison Smith later drained a 3-pointer that put them up 44-43, but Fulton’s Bridges answered with a layup that kick-started that 8-0 run that gave the Pilots the lead for good.
“It was just absolute gut and hustle,” Hood said of his team making that final push to win the game. “It was a complete-team effort, and that’s just who we are.”
The victory was the Pilots’ first of the season, and they were happy to get it despite not playing as well as they would’ve liked, Hood said.
“It’s a road win within the region, but any win feels good at this point,” he said.
Fulton County (1-5) got out to a hot start, opening up a 12-5 lead early on en route to taking a 20-11 edge into the second quarter. It led by 14 on two occasions in the second period and took a 31-19 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Pilots made four 3-pointers in the first two frames and got 14 first-half points from Cole, who finished with a team-high 18 points.
“He’s been shooting the ball well lately, and we got him going early tonight,” Hood said of Cole. “He had 28 points against Mayfield the other night, so we were looking for him tonight. It’s good to see him come through with another good night.”
No other Pilot scored in double figures. Bradley finished with eight points to go with six each from Bridges and junior Dakyran Gossett.
On the other side, sophomore Kameron English scored a team-high 12 points for the Bombers (1-7) to go with 11 from Smith, 10 from Maki and nine from freshman Keaton Overstreet.
Despite the loss, Holder was proud of how his team competed until the very end.
“Fulton County gave us fits. They’re long and athletic, and they play that quirky extended 2-3 zone to where my young guards weren’t sure what to do,” he said. “But my team is really, really scrappy. They compete and play hard no matter who they’re playing against. I’m proud of their effort tonight.”
Fulton County 20 11 6 17 — 54
Ballard Memorial 11 8 20 9 — 48
Fulton County: Cole 18, Bradley 8, Gossett 6, Bridges 6, Gordon 5, Murphy 4, Brown 4, Pierce 3.
Ballard Memorial: English 12, Smith 11, Maki 10, Overstreet 9, Birney 3, Bishop 2, Myatt 1.
