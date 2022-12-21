Ballard Memorial

The Ballard Memorial Bombers took home the championship win over St. Mary on Tuesday night during the 2nd Annual St. Mary Christmas Classic. Ballard Memorial’s Jamison Smith won MVP in the 51-46 victory over the Vikings.

 WILL MUITER | The Sun

The 2nd Annual St. Mary Christmas Classic kicked off over the weekend, where teams around the area came to compete. The First Region teams participating in the event include St. Mary, Carlisle County, Fulton County, and Ballard Memorial.

The first round of matchups took place on Saturday. St. Mary started the day off with an 82-41 win over Fort Campbell High School, with sophomore Brett Haas leading the way with 13 points.

