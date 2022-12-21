The 2nd Annual St. Mary Christmas Classic kicked off over the weekend, where teams around the area came to compete. The First Region teams participating in the event include St. Mary, Carlisle County, Fulton County, and Ballard Memorial.
The first round of matchups took place on Saturday. St. Mary started the day off with an 82-41 win over Fort Campbell High School, with sophomore Brett Haas leading the way with 13 points.
Zack Grogan led Carlisle County to a 90-56 victory over Dawson Springs. Fulton County fought with Caldwell in a close game to win 70-63.
Sophomore Jayden Smith led the Pilots with 25 points. Ballard wrapped up the tournament’s first day with a 66-51 win over Livingston Central.
A matchup between Dawson Springs and Fort Campbell started Monday night on the second day of the tournament. First, Dawson Springs took home a 49-43 win thanks to 14 points from Jaydon Plunkette.
Ballard Memorial followed this up with a 75-56 win over Fulton County to punch their ticket to the championship game. St. Mary then routed Carlisle County in a 59-42 win to advance to the tournament championship.
Livingston played a close game with Caldwell, winning the night’s last game by 54-52.
On Tuesday night’s last day of the tournament, Caldwell defeated For Campbell to earn 7th place. Dawson Springs defeated Livingston Central to earn 5th place in the tournament. In the 3rd place game, a barrage of three-point shots and steals led them to a comfortable victory over the Fulton County Pilots, winning 69-51.
Ballard Memorial and St. Mary faced off in an intense battle for the championship and final game of the tournament. Ballard ultimately won this game after a second-half stretch pulled them away for the 51-46 win. Ballard Memorial’s Jamison Smith was awarded player of the game with a team-high 14 points.
