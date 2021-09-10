For the second time this season the Lady Marshals and Lady Bombers squared up as two of best volleyball teams around. Ballard County hosted the match and Marshall County looked to get even after losing to the Lady Bombers on their home court a week earlier.
It took all five sets, but the Lady Marshals pulled off the 3-2 win and handed Ballard their second loss of the season.
The night started out with a banner unveiling for the 2020 All “A” Classic Region 1 Runner-up team. On Oct. 26 the Lady Bombers lost to Paducah Tilghman High School 3-2 in the Championship game.
Ballard County, now 9-2, have only had two matches go all five sets so far this season, and it just so happens that both of those matches have been against Marshall who now boasts the same record as the Lady Bombers.
It was the Lady Marshals who struck first and maintained the lead until Ballard evened the score at five. It was neck and neck the whole way, the score never varying more than one point until the Lady Bombers found their stride and went up 15-11. A 5-0 run would increase the gap to 21-13 before a timeout was called by Marshall head coach Alyssa Finnegan. The timeout must have been what the Marshals need because they would score the next five points and cut the lead to 21-18. Ultimately it was Ballard who claimed the first set 25-21.
“It’s funny, the sets where we didn’t get off to a good start, we won, and the sets we did get off to a good start we lost,” said Ballard head coach Adam Solomon. “Obviously it’s easier to play up than it is to play down.”
Marshall would bounce back again earning the first points of set two. An almost identical set from the first led to multiple lead changes and multiple tied points. The most that the Lady Marshals were able to lead by was four points, but that would be all they needed as they advanced to a 25-22 win to end the second set. The Lady Bombers came out with a vengeance in set three, leading the whole way and limiting the Lady Marshals to just 16 points with a 25-16 ending. It took extra points, but the Marshals came back fighting to take the 27-25 win in set four to keep them from going home early.
“We have a long history between the two of us going multiple sets,” Solomon said. “They are a very talented team, they’ve got some girls that can swing, it just comes down to little things, a lot of it is mental and they were able to come ahead of us.”
Set five was mainly controlled by Ballard with only one lead change at the beginning and one at the end. Unfortunately the lead change at the end came to be the Lady Bombers demise when the Lady Marshals took a 14-13 lead after only trailing by as much as four points. One more point evened the playing field between the two teams who have now each won once on the others home court.
From here the Lady Bombers will compete in the All “A” Classic yet again in hopes of not being the Runners-up two years in a row. Their first opponent will be Mayfield on Sept. 11. Marshall County will continue their four game road stint against Calloway County (5-4) on Sept. 14.
