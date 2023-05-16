Myatt vs Mayfield

Ballard Memorial defeated Mayfield on Monday evening to advance to the third district championship game. Konnor Myatt started the Bombers off from the mount, pitching four innings where he allowed six hits, six runs, walked two and struck out five.

 BY JOSEPH “PEE WEE” PETTY | For The Sun

The Ballard-Memorial Bombers defeated the Mayfield Cardinals 12-8 in the first round of the Third District tournament Monday night. The game saw multiple lead changes until the Bombers eventually pulled away late.

After a scoreless first inning, the game turned into an offensive outburst.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In