The Ballard-Memorial Bombers defeated the Mayfield Cardinals 12-8 in the first round of the Third District tournament Monday night. The game saw multiple lead changes until the Bombers eventually pulled away late.
After a scoreless first inning, the game turned into an offensive outburst.
The Bombers would score a run in the bottom of the first to give themselves a 1-0 lead heading into the second inning.
The Cardinals earned their first lead of the game by scoring two runs in the op of the third inning. That was not a lead that they would have for long though as the Bombers scored four in the bottom of the third.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Cardinals would tie the score 5-5 after scoring three runs.
Mayfield held Ballard scoreless in the bottom of the fourth and set themselves up to regain the lead by scoring one run in the top of the to take a 6-5 lead courtesy of JJ Williams. .
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Bombers put up a five-run inning and gave themselves a 10-6 lead. This would be the lead that they wouldn’t surrender. Each team scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning leading to the 12-8 final score.
With the victory, the Bombers give themselves a chance to play for the district tournament title on Tuesday evening and secure a trip to the regional tournament. They will take on Graves County in the Third District Championship game with a 6 p.m. first pitch.
MYFL 0 0 2 3 1 2 0 — 8-8-1
BLLR 0 1 4 0 5 2 — 12-11-3
TB: BM — C. Owens 3, M. Nichols 3, K. Myatt 2, H. Collins 2, J. Irvin 1, Mewshine 1, Bealmek 1, K. Overstreet 1; MAY — Z. Darnall 2, B. Hite 1, K. Collins 1, J. Hawkins 1, E. Kemp 1, L. Kemp 1, J. Williams 1
