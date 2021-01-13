Terry Bolton, a longtime pro fisherman who hails from nearby Benton, will be part of the Seminar Series at the Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo this weekend at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.
Bolton is a 14-time FLW Championship qualifier and two-time BFL All-American qualifier. He was the 2019 FLW Sam Rayburn Tournament champion and has amassed more than $1.4 million in career earnings with 48 top-10 finishes in pro tournaments. He has picked up more than half of his top-10 finishes in his home state at Kentucky Lake and Barkley Lake.
“It’s always nice to get the opportunity to speak so close to home,” Bolton said. “I get to see old friends and connect with people I don’t get to see as often as I used to due to my traveling on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit.”
Bolton has fished on the FLW Tour, FLW Series, EverStart Series and BFL tournaments over the course of his career. He is a self-described “metal-head” and enjoys using spinnerbaits on his favorite body of water, Kentucky Lake. When he is not fishing, Bolton likes to duck hunt.
Bolton will be part of fishing demos taking place at the Hawg Tank as part of the Seminar Series. He will make one appearance on Friday, three visits to the Hawg Tank on Saturday, and one visit on Sunday.
“By utilizing the Hawg Tank at the Paducah Open Season Sportsman’s Expo, I will explain and give people a view of how lures can be retrieved in order to get more strikes,” Bolton said.
Attendees can save money, expedite show entry and enjoy a contactless transaction by purchasing advance tickets online at www. OpenSeasonSportsman sexpo.com.
New this year, Open Season Sportsman’s Expo merchandise is also available for purchase online when buying tickets or on-site at the Expo. All online orders must be picked up at the Expo.
All guests at the Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo will be required to have a facemask to enter the venue and will be required to wear facemasks at all times while walking around the show. All guests must practice social distancing.
The Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo in Paducah is sponsored by Hutson Inc. and Little Tractor and Equipment Company.
