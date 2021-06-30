It all started by watching an episode of “The Biggest Loser” and a discussion with a close friend. From there, an idea became an inspiring reality that would lead Baptist Health’s Misty Bohanon to the life she has now.
“I was watching an episode of ‘The Biggest Loser’ and texting a girlfriend of mine,” Bohanon told The Sun. “We decided we were going to start running because the contestants were running a marathon, so we signed up for a 5k. We ran the Cupid’s Chase 5k around Valentine’s Day and decided to start training for Iron Mom that year.”
Due to historic flooding in western Kentucky during the spring of 2011, the Iron Mom moved to June rather than its traditional May date. With a schedule change, Bohanon went from a 5k runner to a half-marathoner in four months.
“We ran that, and we were trying to figure out what was next,” Bohanon said. “While we were out for a run that very next month, my foot started to drop. My friend asked what that sound was, and we realized it was my foot slapping the concrete as we were running.”
From then, Bohanon’s life became riddled with surgery after surgery. On top of the pain and rehabilitation, Bohanon faced obstacles outside of running. Between divorce and the passing of her father, Marvin, who had been diagnosed with lung cancer, Bohanon pushed herself by training for her half-marathon return.
“Four years later, I sat down and cried,” she said. “I didn’t think I would ever be able to make it to that point. The surgeries were rough, and we didn’t know if I would ever run again because of the drop foot, but I began to rebuild my life.”
And in 2015, four years later, Bohanon took her life back.
“I started riding my bicycle and running, I ran with the running club, and then I broke a toe,” Bohanon said. “So I decided to start biking because I couldn’t run for a little bit because my toe was still healing. That’s when I met all of my cycling friends and started doing group rides with Chain Reaction Cycling Club.”
Alongside CRCC, Bohanon trained for her first century ride the following September in Paducah. Participating in the Misaligned Minds Ride, Bohanon was able to dive deeper into the west Kentucky bicycling community. She soon after met her future husband, Kevin Bohanon, her training partner and best friend.
“I met Kevin and just kept riding,” she said. “I don’t like to ride as much in the winter. It’s too cold to be on a bike. So I have continued to train for the Iron Mom every year since we’ve been together.”
Another setback came when Bohanon dislocated her shoulder in a bicycle wreck, but she didn’t let the injury slow her down by running the trails at Land Between the Lakes with perseverance.
“It was a road bike accident that dislocated my shoulder, and while I was healing from that, I couldn’t ride my bike,” Bohanon said. “I started hiking with my girlfriends and fell in love with it and started trail running.”
Before being released from shoulder surgery, Misty and Kevin married in a quaint ceremony at the lake, where they spent more of their free time camping, cycling and running. Not only in this time frame had Bohanon found herself through her adventures, but she had also found the other half to make her whole and, as she jokes, the one to make sure she has enough BioFreeze after marathons and bicycle races.
Bohanon has not slowed down throughout the years and continues to push herself to be her best self in her work as a daughter, friend, sister and wife. As time goes on, she inspires others around her to take up cycling, run and appreciate even small victories. For example, with her group of friends, Bohanon took the time to create the Dirty Girl 50k after the cancellation of the trail run.
“This year, I did my first ultramarathon, running 31 miles with my girlfriends,” she said. “When they canceled our race, my girlfriends and I made our own. I went from a couch potato to a 5k couch potato to becoming an ultramarathoner.”
When asked if she could tell herself something from when she first started, Bohanon credited her drive and to always keep looking for the next adventure.
“Always reach for more, always keep looking for the next big adventure,” she said. “I don’t think I ever had that drive in me until I met Kevin. I was content with half-marathons, just running the Iron Mom once a year and riding my bicycle whenever. He’s my greatest supporter.”
