The Graves County Eagles’ 2021-22 campaign came to an end on Tuesday night in the first round of the boys First Region tournament at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Despite a 21-point effort from senior guard Drew Thompson, the Eagles fell to Fourth District runner-up Murray, 72-53.
The Tigers pounced on the Eagles early, using eight straight points from sophomore forward Zavion Carman to take a quick 8-0 lead three minutes into the contest.
Graves took its time, but answered back with six straight points as senior guard Markus Isaiah knocked down a 3-point basket and Thompson added an and-one try, cutting the Eagles’ deficit to 8-6.
Trailing 12-6 following a field goal from Murray senior guard Caleb Gill, Graves finished the quarter with a pair of free throws from Thompson to enter the second quarter of play down 12-8.
Murray junior guard Grant Whitaker finally got his motor going in the second, scoring 10 of his 13 points on 4-5 shooting but Graves freshman guard Dylan Jackson would answer, scoring nine of his 16 points to lead the Eagles to a narrow 35-29 deficit at the halftime break. In the third, Thompson began to heat up, scoring 10 of his 21 to help pull the Eagles within one, 48-47, with just under one minute to play in the frame. Following Graves’ scoring run, Murray senior forward Trey Boggess managed to fan the flames, scoring a last second bucket to put the Tigers ahead 50-47 with one quarter to play.
Boggess padded the stat sheet for the Tigers as Whitaker battled foul trouble, scoring a team-high 19 points while hauling in nine rebounds and dishing out five assists. Just as the game was shaping up to be another First Region tournament classic, the Tigers took off. Boggess opened the fourth with five straight points, knocking down a 3-pointer and adding a pair from the line as the Tigers regained their eight point lead.
With 6:30 to play, a floater from Eagles senior guard Drew Hayden helped Graves stop the bleeding, but the deepest wound of the night would come towards the midway point of the final quarter as former Graves County Eagle Mason Grant knocked down a pair of dagger threes, giving Murray its largest lead of the game, 63-49.
From this point on, the Eagles failed to recover, allowing the Tigers to blow the game wide open while outscoring them 22-6 en route to their 72-53 victory.
With the win, Murray advances to Friday night’s semifinal round.
The Tigers will take on Paducah Tilghman at 7:30 p.m. at the CFSB Center with a spot in the First Region title game up for grabs.
Murray 12 23 15 22 72
Graves 8 21 18 6 53
Murray: Boggess 19, Whitaker 13, Grant 11, Carman 8, Gill 6, May 6, Watson 6, English 3.
Field goals: 23-47. 3-pointers: 9-18 (Whitaker (3), Boggess (2), Grant (2) and Watson (2)). Rebs: 26. Ast: 17. TO: 5. Free throws: 17-23. Fouls: 18. Record: 23-6.
Graves: Thompson 21, Jackson 16, Isaiah 6, Tubbs 4, Waller 3, Hayden 2, Pigg 1.
Field goals: 16-37. 3-pointers: 6-11 (Thompson (3), Isaiah (2) and Jackson). Rebs: 19. Ast: 5. TO: 18. Free throws: 15-21. Fouls: 16. Record: 15-15.
