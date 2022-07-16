The Bluegrass Golf Tour stopped in Elizabethtown for the Tour Championship at the Elizabethtown Country Club. For half of the divisions, playoff rounds were needed to determine the final trophy winners.
In the Boys 12-14 Division, Colton Woolley posted a pair of 75s to win the Division by three shots. The Round One leader Dallas Vinson of Paducah, finished with three birdies on the back nine to secure the Runner-up position. Louisville’s Ethan Downes finished in third place, one shot ahead of Glasgow’s Tate Pace.
Elsie Espinoza from Bowling Green had three birdies in a row on No. 13 and 15 to secure a nine-stroke victory in the Girls 14 & Under Division. Lebanon’s Samantha Abell finished as the Runner-up, while Paducah’s Anna McCall-Moore finished closely in third place.
For the Boys 10 & Under (9-Hole) Division, Kaden Puryear from Bardstown and Paducah’s Peyton Courtney tied after two days at 74 (+2) and needed a playoff to determine the Division Champion. Puryear was able to secure the title with a par on the first playoff hole, but according to Bluegrass Golf Tour, the finish by Courtney provided him a significant boost in the Player of the Year rankings. Redick Johnson from Elizabethtown finished in third place, and Kaiden Newsome from Stanford finished in fourth place.
Extra holes were needed to determine the Girls 12 & Under Champion, as Louisville’s Maggie Walker and Benton’s Brooklyn Cunningham tied for first place with an 86 (+14) over two days.
A two-putt park by Walker secured the title on the first playoff hole. Walker and Cunningham are scheduled to compete in the Cullan Brown Invitational on July 18-19.
Kenzie England from Campbellsville was two shots behind in third place, with Louisville’s Zoe Walker finishing in fourth place.
With the season quickly winding down, the 2022 Players of the Year will be determined following the Cullan Brown Invitational in all Divisions.
