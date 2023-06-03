Girls

Massac County’s Elise Coakley and Mayfield’s Addie Sullivan took first and second places respectively in the girls 15-18 age group in the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series at Paxton Park on Thursday. Coakley finished with a score of 10-over-par 81 and Sullivan hit 12-over-par 83.

 Photo courtesy of Rachael Coakley

On Thursday, the Bluegrass Golf Tour continued with the Junior Series at Paxton Park in Paducah. Again, many local names competed in the field and shined greatly. Here are the following results from the event.

GIRLS 15-18

