Over the weekend, the Bluegrass Golf Tour arrived at Kentucky Dam Village to continue a summer filled with exciting and competitive golf. The Saturday afternoon start allowed participants to beat the recent early summer heat that has kept most outdoor events at bay.
The following are the results given by the Bluegrass Golf Tour:
Boys 15-18
1 — Aidan Poston — Murray — 2023 — 36-37--73 +1; 2 — Jax Malone — Owensboro — 2026 — 37-41--78 +6; 3 — JT Witherspoon — Madisonville — 2022 — 39-41--80 +8; T4 — Kellen Raymond — Beaver Dam — 2023 — 39-43--82 +10; T4 — Ty Butts — Cadiz — 2023 — 40-42--82 +10; 6 — Gabe Rottmann — Metropolis — 2025 — 38-45--83 +11; 7 — Luke Wilson — Paducah — 2024 — 40-44--84 +12; T8 — Paul Harris — Hanson — 2024 — 41-44--85 +13; T8 — Maddux O’Guinn — Fancy Farm — 2026 — 42-43--85 +13; 10 — Alec Rudy — Paducah — 2023 — 41-47--88 +16; 11 — Hayden Engler — Eddyville — 2023 — 42-51--93 +21; 12 — Reed Jarvis — Murray — 2026 — 52-50--102 +30
Boys 12-14
1 — Max Clayton — Madisonville — 2026 — 47-37--84 +12; 2 — Jake Witherspoon — Madisonville — 2028 — 45-44--89 +17; T3 — Eli Brown — Metropolis — 2026 — 49-44--93 +21; T3 — Ty Mueller — Paducah — 2027 — 46-47--93 +21; 5 — Ike Miller — LaCenter — 2026 — 51-43--94 +22; 6 — Abe Morris — Mayfield — 2027 — 58-52--110 +38
Girls 15-18
1 — Kylah Lunsford — Lexington — 2025 — 38-38--76 +4; 2 — Addie Sullivan — Hickory — 2024 — 43-39--82 +10; 3 — Avery Sullivan — Hickory — 2025 — 49-45--94 +22; 4 — Zoey Danner — Marion — 2024 — 51-46--97 +25; 5 — Kya Paley — Lexington — 2024 — 45-53--98 +26; WD — Rachel Hagan — Paducah — 2025 — +4
Girls 14 & Under
1 — Anna McCall-Moore — Paducah — 2027 — 40-42--82 +10
Boys 13-18 (9-Hole)
T1 — Jack Conway — Paducah — 2026 — 53 +17; T1 — Grant Wiggins — Eddyville — 2024 — 53 +17; 3 — Jax Miller — Madisonville — 2026 — 58 +22
Boys 11-12 (9-Hole)
1 — Brently Gregory — Paducah — 2028 — 44 +8; 2 — Cruz Cocke — Benton — 2028 — 49 +13; 3 — Jett Miller — Madisonville — 2028 — 59 +23
Girls 12 & Under (9-Hole)
1 — Emlie Miller — Mayfield — 2030 — 43 +7; 2 — Brooklyn Cunningham — Benton — 2028 — 46 +10; 3 — Kylie Miller — Mayfield — 2032 — 55 +19; 4 — Piper Dunn — Lexington — 2030 — 56 +20
