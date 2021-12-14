While other schools in the region have paused their basketball season due to a number of reasons surrounding the recent tornadoes that have hit the area, other schools like Community Christian Academy and Paducah Tilghman continue to play.
The Warriors played host to the Blue Tornado on Monday, Dec 13 as they looked for their first win of the season, but unfortunately for the home team that first win didn’t come as the Blue Tornado claimed the 73-32 victory.
“Basketball is just a game, let us be grateful for what we have and pray for all of those people who are struggling in any way because of what has happened recently,” CCA head coach Caleb Stonecipher said to both teams and fans after the game.
Everyone in the gym gathered together to pray as customary at CCA before and after games, to ask God to bless those affected by the tornadoes.
Despite the loss, freshman Prince Kahnplaye shined on the court for the Warriors as he put up 24 of their 32 points. He shot 6-10 from the field and 3-5 from behind the arc and made three of his five attempts from the charity stripe.
Senior guard Ty Wilson added six points, including a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line and Ahmed Dee rounded out the Warriors with two points of his own.
Paducah Tilghman came out on an 11-0 run to start out the game and never looked back. Senior guard Tragen Arthur put up nine points in the opening quarter, all from behind the 3-point line as part of his 11 point night.
Junior Jayvion Powell led the Blue Tornado with 18 points, scoring eight in the first quarter and 10 in the third, shooting 9-10 from the field.
Mian Shaw was the third player on the Tilghman roster to contribute double-digit points with 10, shooting 100% from the field (3-3, 1-1).
They led 27-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Blue Tornado thrived on their quick ball movement and unselfish play.
More often than not, the boys in blue would pass the ball five or more times in a possession before attempting a shot. This style of play allowed for 11 players to score for the Paducah Tilghman.
Add a tough to beat full court defense to the mix to give the Blue Tornado plenty of fast break opportunities to give them a 42-13 advantage going into the half.
Kahnplaye kept things alive for the home team going into the second half of play. He was the lone Warrior to score in the third quarter and would contribute significantly in the final eight minutes.
The Blue Tornado were able to add another football player to their active roster on Monday night. Camdon Marshall played his first game of the season wearing the same number 10 he did out on the field. He contributed four points in the final quarter of play.
Tilghman continued their unselfish style of play throughout the second half with quick ball movement and solid defense to obtain the 73-32 victory as the clock wound down to zero.
The Warriors will next travel to Dresden, TN on Thursday, Dec 16 before returning home to host their Christmas Tournament on Dec. 17 where they will play Christian Fellowship (2-2) and Hickman County (2-1).
Paducah Tilghman will host St. Mary (2-2) on Dec 14 for their next game. They are scheduled to play at Graves County on Friday, Dec 17 but there hasn’t been an official announcement as to whether that game will take place at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.