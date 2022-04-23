OWENSBORO — The Paducah Tilghman baseball team reunited with a familiar foe in the Kentucky 2A State Championship tournament. The Blue Tornado took down the Lexington Catholic Knights on Friday night, 11-10.
Although the Knights struck first with a leadoff triple by Griffin Cameron and a two-run home run by Baylor Woodall, Paducah Tilghman’s Caleb Payne got out of the inning by inducing a ground out by Zach Grigalis and striking out Ty Hamm and Clayton Ryan. Despite being an offense-dominated team, the Blue Tornado went down with the first three batters facing the Knights’ Brody Rogers.
On an error, Lexington Catholic added another run across the board in the top of the second inning with two outs. The Knights kept a 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the inning when Paducah Tilghman snagged their first run kicked off as a pitch hit Zion LaGrone. The next batter, Gunner Massey, walked before Devin Kiebler singled on a bunt.
LaGrone scored as Leyton Patterson grounded out to second base for the first out in the inning. Massey and Devin Kiebler were able to advance into scoring position on Patterson’s ground out. However, both were left stranded as Lexington Catholic collected the next two outs to end the second.
The game remained in Lexington’s favor until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Paducah Tilghman began doing what they are known for with heavy and smart offense. First, Devin Kiebler started the rally with a single to first base. Then, Patterson, who stepped to the plate next, was hit by a pitch. Next was Clay Chandler, who drew a walk to load the bases with one out.
Reaching on an error, John Kiebler hit a pop fly to center field, allowing Devin Kiebler to score and make it 3-2. However, Gage Griggs gave his team a 5-3 lead with an RBI double to left field, scoring Patterson and Chandler before the inning ended on a ground out.
The Knights added another run in the top half of the fifth as Max DeGraff singled on a ground ball, scoring Matthew Poe. The Blue Tornado got out of the inning without any further damage.
However, Lexington Catholic scored six runs in the sixth inning to take an 8-5 lead. The rally began when Poe tripled to center field, scoring R Cashman and Cameron. The next batter, Grigalis, hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error, scoring Poe and making it 7-5. The score was moved to 8-5 when DeGraff singled on a ground ball to center field, allowing Grigalis to score.
Paducah Tilghman retaliated in the bottom of the inning as Anias Nunn singled to third base to start the inning. Then, Levin East singled to right field with bases loaded, which scored Nunn. Then, as LaGrone drew a walk, the bases remained loaded, allowing Jack James to cross home plate, making it 8-7.
To take the lead, Massey doubled to left field. The RBI double scored Griggs and East, advancing LaGrone to third base. Devin Kiebler added to the RBI tally with a sacrifice fly to right field with enough time for LaGrone to score. At this time, Paducah Tilghman took a 10-8 lead.
However, Lexington Catholic tied it in the top of seventh, 10-10. The tie came when Cashman scored on a wild pitch, and Cameron scored on a ground out by Poe. The Blue Tornado escaped the inning, looking to send their opponent packing.
For the last inning of the game, John Kiebler hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error. Then, Griggs drew a walk before Lexington Catholic intentionally walked East to load the bases. The next batter, LaGrone, walked, which allowed John Kiebler to score the winning run.
Payne worked over four innings for the Tornado, allowing five hits and four runs (three earned), walking four, and striking out six. Massey, East, and John Kiebler appeared in relief for Paducah Tilghman.
Massey threw less than an inning, allowing one hit, two runs, walking two, and struck out one. East worked one inning, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned), and striking out two.
It was John Kiebler who earned the win for PTHS. The senior threw one inning, allowed zero hits, two runs (one earned), walked two, and struck out one.
Paducah Tilghman 11, Lexington Catholic 10
LEXC 2 1 0 0 1 4 2 — 10-9-2
PTHS 0 1 0 4 0 5 1 — 11-9-4
WP: J Kiebler; LP: G Gaunce
2B: PTHS — G Massey, G Griggs
3B: LEXC — G Cameron, M Poe
HR: LEXC — B Woodall
TB: LEXC — B Woodall 4, G Cameron 4, M Poe 3, M DeGraff 2, H Tibe 2, T Hamm 1; PTHS — D Kiebler 3, G Massey 2, G Griggs 2, J Kiebler 1, Z LaGrone 1, A Nunn 1, L East 1
HBP: LEXC — Z Grigalis; PTHS — J Kiebler, Z LaGrone, L Patterson
Records: Lexington Catholic (10-8); Paducah Tilghman (14-3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.