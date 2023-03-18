Jack James

Paducah Tilghman’s Jack James hurls in the pitch during the 10-0 victory over the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons on Friday night at Brooks Stadium. James snagged the win with seven strikeouts in over three innings of work.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado started the 2023 season on the right foot with a 10-0 no-hitter over the visiting Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons at the historic Brooks Stadium on Friday night.

Sophomore Jack James earned the win for the Blue Tornado, working over three innings for head coach Tremayne Donald. James silenced the Maroons, striking out seven and giving up two walks on 51 pitches and 12 batters.

