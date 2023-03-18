The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado started the 2023 season on the right foot with a 10-0 no-hitter over the visiting Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons at the historic Brooks Stadium on Friday night.
Sophomore Jack James earned the win for the Blue Tornado, working over three innings for head coach Tremayne Donald. James silenced the Maroons, striking out seven and giving up two walks on 51 pitches and 12 batters.
The first two innings remained at zero until Tilghman plated one on a wild pitch by Madisonville-North Hopkins. The home half of the third started with a lead-off double by Braden Douglas, who later scored on the wild pitch with Jalen Seay in the batter’s box. However, despite Tilghman having base runners in scoring position, the Blue Tornado could not produce another run before the third out of the inning.
During the fourth inning, Paducah Tilghman took advantage of mishaps from the Maroons, posting six runs to take a comfortable 7-0 lead. First, Anias Nunn doubled, allowing James and Burke Waggoner to score. Then, back-to-back walks and an error moved the score to 6-0, then immediately, Gunner Massey singled, scoring Seay to make it 7-0.
The fifth inning continued with Paducah Tilghman inching closer to the KHSAA run rule as Levin East hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error at short, scoring Douglas and Nunn. East put the final run on the board with Kiebler at the dish to end the game.
Paducah Tilghman collected three hits in the victory.
Waggoner appeared in relief of James, working over an inning, striking out one on 17 pitches, 11 of which were strikes.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 10, MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 0MNH 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0-0-6
PTHS 0 0 1 6 3 X X — 10-3-0
WP: J. James; LP: E. Farmer
2B: PTHS — A. Nunn, B. Douglas
TB: PTHS — B. Douglas 2, A. Nunn 2, G. Massey 1
HBP: MNH — E. Farmer; PTHS — D. Kiebler 2, J. James
SB: PTHS — D. Kiebler 2, G. Massey, J. Seay
