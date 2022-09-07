Paducah Tilghman’s Blue Tornado has continued to rewrite the script on the soccer field this season. With abundant talent, determination, and teamwork, the soccer program continues to return to its former glory. The latest in a series of boxes checked off came on Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the visiting Lyon County Lyons.

The win for Paducah Tilghman marked the first home victory since 2019, making it a bittersweet night for head coach Blaine Skeen and the seniors who have played through the good and the bad together. One senior in particular was Myles Middleton, who earned the hat trick, scoring three of the seven goals in the win.

