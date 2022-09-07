Paducah Tilghman’s Blue Tornado has continued to rewrite the script on the soccer field this season. With abundant talent, determination, and teamwork, the soccer program continues to return to its former glory. The latest in a series of boxes checked off came on Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the visiting Lyon County Lyons.
The win for Paducah Tilghman marked the first home victory since 2019, making it a bittersweet night for head coach Blaine Skeen and the seniors who have played through the good and the bad together. One senior in particular was Myles Middleton, who earned the hat trick, scoring three of the seven goals in the win.
“They are starting to play for one another out there. Myles might be the focal point (tonight) and in other games, but there’s certainly a build-up that everybody contributes to,” Skeen said. “I think they’re starting to see that in the bigger picture and buy-in. It allows us to play games as we did, where we control much of it. A few mishaps allowed Lyon to get in, but otherwise, we controlled the tempo and the possession, having most of the chances and finishing.”
Quickly into the first half, Paducah Tilghman freshman Mason Atnip pounced on an opportunity and scored the night’s first goal to make it 1-0, favoring the Blue Tornado (3-7). Moments later, Middleton scored the first of his three to give Tilghman a 2-0 lead with 20 minutes left to play.
The Blue Tornado showed off the team’s abilities early in the contest with dazzling passing, keeping the Lyon County Lyons (3-6) from gaining control of the ball.
The PTHS lead pushed to 3-0 with a goal by sophomore Dawson Black, which came one minute after Middleton’s goal. However, Lyon County gained one back with eight minutes left in the first half.
After halftime, Paducah Tilghman’s Black came out on a mission, scoring his second goal with 30 minutes left to play. Black’s goal gave Paducah Tilghman a comfortable 4-1 lead. Middleton continued the surge with the ball sailing out of Lyon County’s reach, making it 5-1 at the 27-minute mark.
Lyon County junior Colt Bannister made it 5-2 with a goal coming seconds after Middleton’s.
Despite the Lyons being down, senior Walker Suitor, who wore the team captain band, continued to push his team to keep going.
The score stayed at 5-2 until Atnip added a little safety to the Tilghman lead with a goal with 24 minutes left, pushing it to 6-2.
All eyes were on Atnip, Black, and Middleton as time ticked away, all three searching for the hat trick. With nine minutes left, Middleton cruised one into the Lyon County goal to earn the achievement and give his Tornado a 7-2 lead lasting until the referee blew the final whistle.
Paducah Tilghman will travel to Marshall County on Thursday night to take on the Marshals.
The Lyon County Lyons will travel to Webster County on Thursday night.
