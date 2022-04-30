On Friday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado returned home to the iconic Brooks Stadium to host the visiting Hickman County Falcons. While collecting 11 hits, the Blue Tornado earned a 10-0 victory.
“It was a win. It was a win after last night losing the tough one we did,” head coach Tremayne Donald said. “I didn’t like how flat we came out. After a game like last night against McCracken, you would think when you get to play the next day versus having three or four, we would have been a little more engaged.”
The game kicked off with Levin East inducing a fly-out of Gabe Dowdy to get the first out in the inning. Then, however, Walker McClanahan doubled to left field. McClanahan went on to steal third base but was left stranded as Micah Naranjo and Wes Carter struck out.
In the bottom half of the inning, Gage Griggs drew a walk and was later thrown out at home as East singled to right field.
“It was a win, and I’m proud of the guys for getting the win,” Donald said. “But I’m more proud of how we were able to hit a breaking ball tonight. We saw many of them, and they squared a lot of them, so I was proud about that.”
The scoring began for the Paducah Tilghman crew in the bottom of the second inning when Gunner Massey scored on a passed ball to make it 1-0 during the at-bat of Jack James. The next batter, Anias Nunn, was out of a sacrifice fly that scored Leyton Patterson. Then, as John Kiebler stood in the batter’s box, James scored on a Hickman error, giving the Blue Tornado an early 3-0 lead.
Paducah Tilghman increased their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning as Griggs singled to center field, later scoring on an RBI single by East.
As Devin Kiebler grounded out for the second out in the inning, East scored, giving his team a 5-0 lead.
The game was officially out of Hickman County’s reach in the bottom of the sixth inning when John Kiebler doubled to right field. On the double, Patterson and James scored. Then, Braden Douglass scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 9-0. Next, Griggs double to left field, scoring teammate John Kiebler. The final run came with East at the plate when Griggs stole third and later scored on a wild pitch to end the game.
East threw four innings, allowing two hits and striking out five. The junior hurler did not allow a run on 44 pitches.
Massey appeared in relief, working two innings and allowing one hit. The junior walked three and struck out one on 36 pitches.
McClanahan took the loss for Hickman County. The junior worked five innings and allowed 11 hits, 10 runs (nine earned), walked five, and struck out two on 99 pitches.
Paducah Tilghman 10, Hickman County 0
Hickman 0 0 0 0 0 0— 0-3-2
Tilghman 0 3 0 0 2 5 — 10-11-2
WP: L East; LP: W McClanahan
2B: HCHS — W McClanahan; PTHS — J Kiebler, G Griggs
TB: HCHS — W McClanahan 3, G Dowdy 1; PTHS — L East 3, G Griggs 3, L Patterson 2, J Kiebler 2, D Kiebler 1, B Douglass 1, G Massey 1
Records: Hickman County (10-7); Paducah Tilghman (17-4)
