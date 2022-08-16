Although Paducah Tilghman fell 6-1 in its home opener against Madisonville-North Hopkins, the Blue Tornado left everything on the field during the Monday night matchup.
With a sea of blue and white in the bleachers, the Blue Tornado did not waste time as Nathanial Skinner scored the first goal within the first three minutes of play.
The senior, along with teammates Myles Middleton, Jacob West, and Nolan Waller, patrolled the field with leadership and guidance.
However, the footwork and aggressiveness of the Maroons tied it at 1-1 with 29 minutes left in the first half. The matchup remained locked until the Maroon’s Eli Redpath scored to take a 2-1 lead.
Moments later, Madisonville-North Hopkins took a 3-1 lead despite Tilghman’s goalkeeper Blain Oliver putting on a clinic, showing his natural ability at the position.
Oliver had seven saves in total on the night, despite letting six ball slip past him.
The score bumped to 4-1 with a minute left in the first half, with Redpath sailing the ball into the net.
The aggression between the two teams continued to boil into the night’s second half.
Five minutes in, the Maroons added another goal to make it 5-1, but that did not stop Paducah Tilghman from putting pressure on the Maroons, moving the ball with determination.
As the clock ticked away, play continued despite a collision between Madisonville-North Hopkins and Paducah Tilghman’s Tate Kirchoff.
Although Kirchoff went down and remained as the Maroons scored a goal to make it 6-1, the sophomore Blue Tornado stayed in the game despite being visibly shaken by the incident.
The score remained 6-1 until the end, giving Paducah Tilghman a 1-1 record in the early fall season.
The Blue Tornado will travel to Calloway County on Tuesday afternoon and then to McCracken County on Thursday night.
The next home game for PTHS will come on August 25 against St. Mary.
