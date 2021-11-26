It’s every football team’s goal to have practice on Thanksgiving morning, but only few get the opportunity to do so. Practicing on the holiday means you’re that much closer to playing in your respective class championship game. The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado had that opportunity Thursday morning and are just one game away from playing in the 3A class championship game.
The Blue Tornado are set to play Glasgow High School tonight in the semifinal game. It’s been eight years since the school has made it to the semifinals of the 3A class tournament when they lost to Wayne County 34-10 in 2013. This year the Blue Tornado look to get over the hump and bring home a championship trophy to sit beside their 2009 championship hardware.
“It’s very meaningful, people talk about being thankful, the thing about it is it being thankful to be together,” Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “This all started back in May when I got here, we’ve been trying to build a family so being able to practice together as a family means we’ve come full circle.”
Thanksgiving morning might have been cold and rainy, but the boys in blue ran through their plays and got some last minute motivation from each other and their coaching staff before game time.
Their opponents, the Scotties, hold a 12-1 record going into the semifinal contest. The solo loss came in the first week of play where they were shut out 56-0 by Woodford County (13-0). Since then Glasgow has put up some impressive games including three playoff games against Madison Southern scoring 36-7, West Jessamine 51-16 and Covington Catholic 28-14.
If the Blue Tornado have learned anything as of late, it’s that records are nothing to be scared of. Their last opponent held an 11-1 record and Tilghman pulled off the big 41-34 upset against the number one team in the class, Christian Academy-Louisville.
Last week’s performance may have been the talk of the state when it came to high school football, as the biggest upset of the season.
The Centurions had put away their precious two playoff opponents, Henry County and Mercer County easily, beating them by 31 and 36 points respectively. Tilghman on the other hand has had to work a little harder for their playoff victories, beating Union County by only three points and CAL by just a touchdown.
Glasgow’s three playoff wins have come against Hart County, beating them 42-13, Taylor County 48-13 and most recently Bardstown 48-42.
“All we can control is us, Glasgow is a good football team and they have beat some good football teams,” Thompson said. “They play a very physical brand of football which is conducive to winning this time of year. But we are a good football team as well, we just have to go out and do our job.”
The job for the Blue Tornado this week is going to be stopping the Scotties running game. Over the last three games, Glasgow has thrown the ball for just 317 yards while rushing for 925.
Leading the way in those rushing yards is Keiran Stockton who has racked up 1,214 total rushing yards on the season, and has found the end zone eight times in the playoffs alone. Luckily for the Blue Tornado, stopping the run game has been one of their strengths in the postseason.
Last week Tilghman kept the ball in the air, as freshman quarterback Jack James threw for 312 yards on 14 of 25 attempts.
Brian Thomas led the way in receptions, hauling in four passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Camdon Marshall, Joemari Starks both found the end zone on pass plays as well, while Malachi Rider marched into the end zone twice in two of his 19 rush attempts.
When it comes down to it, the biggest thing that both players and coaches have realized is the sense of unity that is felt on and off the field, they credit it to their recent success.
“These kids have done a good job of playing for each other as opposed to playing for themselves and since we’ve made that change we’ve been successful and we want to keep that going,” Thompson said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. eastern, 6 p.m. central at Glasgow High School.
Follow Jared Jensen on Twitter, @jcjensen94
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.