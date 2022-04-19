Tilghman took care of business on Monday night on the baseball field, beating visiting Vienna, Ill., 19-4 in just four innings. Senior John Kiebler had quite a night, connecting on four out of five at-bats, scoring three runs and four RBIs on the night.
Despite the lopsided score in favor of the Blue Tornado, it was Vienna who scored the first run right before the third out of the first inning.
The scoring started for the home team with loaded bases early in their portion of the first inning. Kiebler got things going with a line drive to left field for a single followed by a pair of walks for Gage Griggs and Levin East to load the bases. Zion LaGrone was hit by the following pitch to automatically advance all runners one base for the Blue Tornado first run by Kiebler.
Gunner Massey brought in the second run thanks to his line drive to centerfield for a single for himself to bring home Griggs. Caleb Payne would keep the action going with a double to left field to score East and LaGrone and push Massey into scoring position. Leyton Patterson would be at-bat next but would get caught out at first as Massey scored for the fifth point and second out of the inning.
A sequence of four consecutive runs all in four consecutive at-bats would close out the first inning starting with a single by Chandler to bring home Payne. Kiebler would follow with a double to score Chandler, Griggs followed that up with a triple to score Kiebler and East would finish it off with a triple to bring home Griggs.
One out later would result in a 9-1 score going into the second inning.
Quick defensive hands by the Blue Tornado made a quick turnaround to get back to the plate to keep their scoring streak. Massey and Payne got fancy on the bases, taking advantage of passed balls to steal bases while Patterson hit a line drive to center field for a single to score the two runners. Another double for Kiebler would score Patterson and push Chandler to scoring position and those two would soon be brought home on a single by East.
The fourteenth run came when LaGrone hit a ground ball turned error at second base, scoring Kiebler and pushing Griggs to third and East to second to load the bases. Devin Keibler would be called out on a fielder’s choice on the next at-bat, still allowing Griggs to score and keep runners East and LaGrone on second and third. The final run of the inning came with Massey back at the plate for a ground ball single to score East, making it a 16-1 game.
Vienna got back into the scoring action in the top of the third inning on a back-to-back error and sacrifice fly ball for their second and third runs of the game. Their fourth came in the top of the fourth inning, but that would be all for the visitors from up north.
Tilghman would finish off the night with a run by Anias Nunn when Patterson was sent walking. The final two were scored by Massey and Payne with none other than John Kiebler at the plate hitting a pop fly single to center field.
The Blue Tornado will likely have some schedule changes due to St. Mary and Lyon County playing in the First and Second Region All “A” tournaments.
They will have the privilege though, of continuing their Kentucky 2A tournament run.
They beat Calloway County 3-1 on Saturday in the Section 1 final game and will continue that journey on Friday at 4 p.m. in Owensboro in Jack Hicks Field at Shifley Park.
Paducah Tilghman 19, Vienna 4
Tilghman 9703 — 19-17-2
Vienna 1021X — 4-3-1
2B: PT — J Kiebler 2, C Payne
3B: PT — G Griggs, L East
TB: PT — J Kiebler 6, L East 4, G Griggs 3, C Chandler 3, C Payne 3, G Massey 2, Z LaGrone 1, L Patterson 1, S Crowe 1; V — Ross 1, Faulkner 1, Vaughn 1
