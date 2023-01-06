Shaw

Paducah Tilghman senior Mian Shaw led all scorers on Thursday night with 27 points to help Tilghman advance to the Kentucky 2A Section 1 championship game. The Blue Tornado beat Webster County 61-50 on Thursday night. (Photo taken in a previous contest).

 FILE PHOTO

DIXON — Paducah Tilghman’s boys basketball team traveled to Webster County to take on the Trojans for the Kentucky 2A Section 1 quarterfinal contest. The Blue Tornado beat out Hopkins County Central in the first round of play to advance and will advance once more after the 61-50 win on Thursday night.

Both teams struggled early on between shots not falling and costly turnovers. The Blue Tornado looked to leave their mark on the defensive side of the ball with a full court press that seemed to prove effective. After the first eight minutes of play the scored sat knotted up at 7-7 leaving improvement across the board for the remainder of the night.

