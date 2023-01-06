DIXON — Paducah Tilghman’s boys basketball team traveled to Webster County to take on the Trojans for the Kentucky 2A Section 1 quarterfinal contest. The Blue Tornado beat out Hopkins County Central in the first round of play to advance and will advance once more after the 61-50 win on Thursday night.
Both teams struggled early on between shots not falling and costly turnovers. The Blue Tornado looked to leave their mark on the defensive side of the ball with a full court press that seemed to prove effective. After the first eight minutes of play the scored sat knotted up at 7-7 leaving improvement across the board for the remainder of the night.
Scoring progressed in the second quarter for Tilghman, but Webster stepped their offense up as well, leading to a battle until halftime. The deficit between the two teams never breached more than three points until the final the final shot at the buzzer. That shot was a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer by freshman Miles Woodfork to give the Blue Tornado a 23-17 halftime lead.
“We found a way to hang in there and we move on to Saturday and that’s what we came here to do,” Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet told Brett Larimer and Darrin Pursley in his post game radio interview.
The Blue Tornado came out of the break to start on a hot 6-0 run to go up 29-17 before a pair of Webster free throws spoiled the run. James Harris would help build the lead with a deep ball to take a 32-21 lead as Tilghman built themselves a cushion.
Tilghman led 45-34 going into the final eight minutes of play, minutes that would once again test the Blue Tornado and they fought to shave down the deficit.
Webster utilized sloppy Tilghman passes, turning them into fast break layups to make it a 57-50 ball game and with time ticking away the Trojans were forced to foul in an attempt to sneak the lead away from the Blue Tornado. The boys in blue weren’t about to let that happen though, as they pulled away with the 61-50 win.
The win advances the Blue Tornado to the Section 1 championship game on Saturday afternoon to take on fellow First Region foe, Calloway County.
Mian Shaw led all scorers with 27 points, Caleb Payne followed with 12, Omari Williams and James Harris each had seven, Miles Woodfork had five, LeBran McMullen had two and Jacob West had one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.