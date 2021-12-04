If you travel on Washington Street near Baptist Health Paducah, you might notice a sign stating Paducah Tilghman High School won the Class 3A State Football Championship in 2009. Well this weekend the Blue Tornado will look to add another year to that sign as they play for the 2021 Class 3A State Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4 against Belfry High School at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Both teams come with 8-6 records, both teams have been considered underdogs for the majority of the season, yet both teams will strap on their helmets one more time while those who didn’t think they would make it, watch from home.
The Pirates have plenty of experience playing in the 3A State Championship, making an appearance five out of the last 10 years and winning all five times. Most recently was against no. 1 Bell County in 2019 where the Pirates pulled out the 30-20 win on an 11-3 season.
In 2009 the Blue Tornado put up a similar performance beating out no.1 Somerset 21-0 as Tilghman finished the year with a 9-6 record. The only other time Paducah Tilghman has won the 3A Championship game was in 1985 under legendary head coach Allan Cox when they beat out their upcoming opponent, Belfry 29-14.
It’s a little uncanny how similar the 2009 season and 2021 season layout on paper for the two Paducah Tilghman teams. Both years they started out the first six games with a 1-5 record and both years they entered playoff competition with a 4-6 record.
This year however, is a little different. Last championship title the Blue Tornado won, they beat out a 14-0 team in Somerset. This season they face off against a Belfry that has had to fight from behind the whole season just like they have. Despite that, Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson says his team is ready.
“We have to be the aggressor, we have to play like we are supposed to be there,” Thompson said. “We can’t make mistakes and need to just live up to the moment. It’s a special thing to be able to play there (Kroger Field) so there’s no tomorrow, leave it all on the line and have that mentality and I think the guys are up for the task.”
Last week’s win against Glasgow gives the Blue Tornado good insight on what to expect against the Pirates. The Scotties have loved the run game all season but the Blue Tornado did a good job shutting it down.
The Pirates also love the run game. Senior running back Isaac Dixon leads the way with 1,610 rushing yards followed by Zayne Hatfield and Dre Young who have nearly 600 yards rushing apiece. Compare that to the Pirates just 290 passing yards on the season and it’s easy to see where their strengths lie.
If the Blue Tornado defense can hold the Pirate defense like they did the Scotties defense and force them to throw the football they should have the upper hand. They might even pull in an interception or two like Jequan Warren did last week.
Up to this point the Blue Tornado offense has been fairly well rounded. The passing game is up to 2,756 yards with freshman Jack James throwing for 2,663 of those passes. On the running side of things sophomore Malachi Rider broke the 1,000 yard make on the season last week and now holds 1,170 total yards of rushing offense on the season. Senior Brian Thomas is right on the cusp of hitting the 1,000 yard mark in receiving yards. He currently sits at 955 and has averaged 73.5 receiving yards per game.
Expect to see a lot of excitement surrounding this football game on Saturday afternoon as it is the first game of the day. Tilghman fans and players have been celebrating making it this far since the final whistle blew a week ago. But focus is going to need to overpower the excitement, at least on the players side of things for the Blue Tornado according to Thompson.
“The outside is going to hype the game up and it is our job as coaches to make sure to keep the guys level headed and on task,” Thompson said. “And you do that by not asking anymore of them, it’s a football game, you win football games by doing your job and we’ve asked them that from the beginning, to step onto the field and do their job.”
When it’s all said and down each team is going to have to play better than they did a week before. This is the championship game, this is supposed to be the best football either team can play and Thompson believes that.
“We are going to have to be better than we were last week,” Thompson said. “Belfry is a great team; they are great at what they do. We are going to have to match their physicality up front and in the box and make sure we limit their big plays.”
If he’s said it once he’s said it 100 times to his players and to the media. “You get from the game what you give to it.” And Thompson believes his players have given enough to the game to finish the season on a high note and hoist the Class 3A 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Title at the end of the game.
Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. Central on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
