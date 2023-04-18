Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado

Paducah Tilghman prepares to go after the program’s third consecutive Kentucky 2A title. The Blue Tornado will face Harrison County in the next tournament round with eyes on the prize.

 Photo courtesy of Joey East

The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado is a historical program in the heart of the First Region, and each year, the program continues to set the standard for Tilghman athletics. After defeating Trigg County in the Kentucky 2A — Section 1 Championship on Saturday, the Blue Tornado will continue the hunt for the program’s third consecutive Kentucky 2A title under head coach Tremayne Donald.

“It means the world getting to play in one state tournament is something, and to win it is another thing, but to play in two and win it again is difficult,” Donald said. “To go after a third consecutive is pretty special, and it’s not normal for a team to get that lucky.”

