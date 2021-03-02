There aren’t records kept for such things, but Paducah Tilghman boys basketball head coach Greg Overstreet believes this year’s Blue Tornado squad perhaps did something for the first time in program history.
“I don’t know that there’s ever been a Tilghman team win three games, all on the road, and travel 600 miles in 24 hours,” Overstreet told The Sun on Monday morning after his team went 3-0 with road wins over Henderson County, Crittenden County and Calloway County over the course of Friday and Saturday.
And they were convincing wins at that, as they all came by double-digit margins. That stretch of games started with a 64-51 victory over Henderson County on Friday and concluded with wins of 72-58 over Crittenden County on Saturday afternoon and 58-39 over Calloway County later that evening. Overstreet said scheduling the Saturday doubleheader was the result of his wanting to cancel as few games as possible following a long COVID pause and weather-related postponements.
“With the way things have been going this year, I don’t feel good about canceling a game unless you have to. It just doesn’t seem right,” he said. “So I called the coach at Crittenden and asked him if he wouldn’t mind playing early because it would help us from canceling the game. And he did that for us, and we appreciate that because that let us keep the game at Calloway on Saturday night.”
Despite playing all three games on the road, the Blue Tornado didn’t show any weariness from the traveling. They shot out to big leads and were able to conserve energy in order to have everyone as fresh as possible in each game.
“We were really fortunate in those games to get off to good starts in all of them, and I think that kind of gave us a little confidence and energy,” Overstreet said. “We did a really good job at Crittenden of getting off to a good start so that we didn’t have to grind that game out in the third and fourth quarters. That allowed us to cut back on their (the starters’) minutes, and our young guys got to play some that afternoon, which gave us a little more rest going into the night game.”
Overstreet added that playing in these road environments provided his team with good preparation for postseason play.
“Any time you play on the road, it’s not going to be quite as comfortable as playing at home,” he said. “I don’t know the home-court advantage is as important this year with COVID because you don’t have the fans there like you would normally, but it’s definitely a little tougher playing on the road.”
Shining brightest in this strong stretch of play has been senior Eli Brown. The 6-foot-3 guard made seven 3-pointers as part of a career-high 35 points against Crittenden after scoring 25 points against Henderson. He added 11 points in the win over Calloway.
“He’s been on a roll. But he shoots it well all the time,” Overstreet said of Brown. “I can’t think of many kids who spend as many hours in the gym as Eli has. He’s been in the gym since he was a toddler. And all that hard work is paying off now. He’s shooting the ball well and is shooting it with confidence. He’s shooting about 56% or 57% from the 3-point line over the last five games. Him playing well has made it easier on some of the other guys.”
Those performances came after Brown sparked the Blue Tornado to a 76-64 victory over Webster County on Tuesday with 28 points, including 18 in the first quarter.
With the postseason nearing, Brown is heating up at the right time, and Overstreet said he couldn’t ask for a better senior leader.
“He’s our most experienced player. Being around basketball all his life with his dad being a coach at Tilghman, his IQ is high,” he said. “He understands what it means to play for the name on the front of your jersey, and he helps other people understand that.”
Overall, the Blue Tornado enter this week riding a five-game win streak and have won six of their seven contests since going into a COVID-induced pause in early February. Overstreet said waiting out that break was frustrating for both him and his players, as they were riding high off a four-game win streak when they were sidelined.
“It was frustrating just for the fact that we had just gotten back in shape and felt like we were starting to play well, and then you basically have to go no-contact for 19 days,” he said. “It was hard for me. The guys were starting to feel good about the way they were playing, and to have to sit there and not being able to get back in the gym made it pretty frustrating.”
They missed five games in that 19-day stretch but have shown no ill effects or rust from the prolonged break in the time since. Their only loss in the past seven games was an 81-78 defeat to Bardstown in the Marshall County Hoopfest.
“Sometimes adversity creates an opportunity to see what you’re made of. The day they were able to come back, our guys came back really locked in and focused,” Overstreet said. “We fought through those first couple games. We didn’t have our wind and, honestly, didn’t play real well. We defended well, but offensively, we were a little sluggish and turned the ball over too many times. But we defended well enough to win those games. And then as we progressed the next few days, you could see them get back a feel for the ball, and their ability to make cuts and get to the right spots just kept getting better.”
This week, the Blue Tornado (13-3) are set to host Ballard Memorial and Carlisle County on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, before traveling to Bowling Green on Saturday and closing out their regular-season slate next Monday at Madisonville-North Hopkins. Overstreet likes the trajectory his team is on.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” he said. “They’ve come back from COVID with a focus that we’re really proud of, and we just hope we can keep this thing rolling.”
