Shaw

Mian Shaw drives to the basket and past Massac County defender Brody Smallman on his way to a 20-point performance in the Paducah Tilghman 70-49 win over the Patriots on Tuesday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosted the Massac County Patriots on Tuesday night for their second game in as many nights. Coming off a big win against Mayfield, the Blue Tornado kept their momentum going, posting a 70-49 win against the Patriots.

Tuesday’s game in Otis Dining Gymnasium was the first game in 11 games that the Blue Tornado have played on their home court. They have played 10 road games and a game at the middle school due to a wrestling schedule conflict. The last home game at Otis Dining was on December 20 when Tilghman beat Moore 67-55.

