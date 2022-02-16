The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado played their last regular season game on Tuesday, Feb. 15, hosting fellow First Region opponent Calloway County. It was the style of play that Tilghman likes playing, fast paced and aggressive, which ultimately led to their 83-75 victory over the Lakers.
It was a scoring frenzy in the first quarter as both teams found their rhythms all over the court and while offenses were on point the defenses weren’t, at least not in the opening quarter. Jayvion Powell boosted the Blue Tornado offense with seven first quarter points to start a 25-point personal performance.
The Laker big man Matthew Ray kept the game interesting with eight first quarter points of his own including a basket from down town. Whenever the Blue Tornado thought they had a comfortable lead Ray and company would go on a run of their own to tie or take the lead. This would be the story throughout the majority of play. The first quarter ended all tied up at 20 points apiece.
“I thought it looked like an NBA All-Star game in the first quarter, there wasn’t anybody guarding anybody,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet joked. “It was a good game for us, we’ve had a pretty tight, difficult schedule the last few games and they all played a little slower so it was nice for our guys to get up and down the floor a little bit.”
The second quarter was much of the same, whenever Tilghman scored, Calloway would score right back and vice versa. This kept the point deficit low and tied up scores frequent, but the Blue Tornado always seemed to get the upper hand, controlling the lead for short stretches. Calloway would take the lead for a brief moment with just under a minute left to play in the half and a 40-39 lead, but Tilghman would end the half on a 6-0 run to go up 45-40 at the half.
That single-digit lead would be the last for the Lakers, as the Blue Tornado controlled it the rest of the way. Strong shooting from behind the arc gave Tilghman the lead down the stretch of the first half and kept them going into the second. A total of 10 deep balls were made amongst the Blue Tornado roster, Tragen Arthur put up four of them. The third quarter came to an end 68-58 in favor of the home team thanks to an 8-0 run to end the period.
Calloway was able to chip away at the point deficit and cut it to 76-71 with 2:55 left in the game. With fouls to give, the Lakers began fouling in an attempt to stop the clock and get the ball back.
Tilghman shot a total of 14 free throws in the final quarter of play, knocking down eight of them.
With just 30 second left Tilghman led by six points, 80-74 and but the Lakers tactics to send the Blue Tornado to the charity stripe would be their demise and the game would end 83-75.
Powell led all scorers with 25 points, Mian Shaw followed with 20, Jequan Warren added 16 points, Arthur put up 15 and Landon Fitzgerald added eight.
Eli Finley led the Lakers with 19 points, Jonah Butler contributed 13, Aidan Clinton and Ray each had 12, Zach Hudgin added nine, Kanyon Franklin had eight and Will Duncan rounded out the scoring with two.
Follow Jared Jensen on Twitter, @jcjensen94
