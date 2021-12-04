Lexington - “Keep your heads up, they know you, they know you’re good, we are good,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson told his team after the Blue Tornado lost the Class 3A State Football Championship game.
The Belfry Pirates and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado met at Kroger field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, Dec. 4 for the final game of the season, the one that every team dreams of playing in, the State Championship Game. Though the Blue Tornado fought hard, they came up short 33-28 and the Pirates won their sixth title in 10 years.
Tilghman opened the game making things look easy, getting down the field in just five plays to find the end zone. Jack James sent the ball flying to Brian Thomas for 36 yards and from there the momentum took off. A few short runs by Malachi Rider followed by a 12-yard TD pass from James to Camdon Marshall, ended the run in less than two minutes.
The Blue Tornado defense held their ground the following drive when Jordan Stubblefield forced the ball out of Belfry star running back Isaac Dixons hands. Belfry proved their defense is just as good when they forced Tilghman to punt just a minute and a half later.
Quarter one came to an end in favor of the Blue Tornado 7-0 and it looked like their defense would be able to pull it off. Dixon and the Belfry Pirates proved otherwise as they scored right out the gate to start the second quarter to tie the game at 7 apiece. Dixon ran for a total of 379 yards on the afternoon for 41 carries and all five Pirate touch downs.
“We really haven’t seen a team that physical, we’ve seen some teams close, but not that physical,” Thompson said. “The kids have to make the plays and when it came down to it their kids made just a few more plays at the end, but our guys fought hard the whole time.”
After forcing the Tilghman offense to punt on the following drive, the Pirates found a way to eat up the clock and control the ball for 15 plays and eight minutes. The drive resulted in Dixons second touchdown, this one for a short four yards to go up 13-7 with just 1:49 left on the first half clock.
The James to Thomas duo came alive with little time remaining in the half, with three consecutive passes for a total of 32 yards to move the ball quickly down field. A TD pass to Marshall, his second of three in the game, would tie the game up 13-13.
Tilghman made the last ditch effort to make their mark on the half by forcing a fumble on the Belfry kick return and got the ball back with seven seconds left on the clock. It was Marshall again who hauled in the TD pass for 35 yards as the clock ticked to zero. Give Jaemari (JoJo) Starks the ball for the two-point conversion and the Blue Tornado headed to the locker room with the 21-13 lead.
“I really came back to win a state championship,” Marshall said “I was going to do everything in my power to do that for my team and for my family and for this brotherhood.”
Camdon Marshall ended his high school career in the state championship game as a fifth year senior, getting another year of eligibility due to COVID-19. He hauled in four passes for 67 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon. Fellow senior wide receiver Brian Thomas also finished his high school career, he put up 68 yards on four catches along with two rush attempts for 14 yards.
“Though we are a young team our seniors have been our leadership all year,” Thompson said. “I’m glad I got to coach this kid, (pointing to Marshall) he’s the most underrated player in western Kentucky. He’s the voice of our team, he doesn’t say much but when he does they listen and they follow.”
The Pirates came out at half time eager to get back on top and did so as Dixon controlled eight of the 11 plays on the opening drive to score after a 6:44 possession to tie the game 21-21, on a 21-yard run. The fourth quarter started much the same way the first did, with Belfry knocking on the door. They needed just one play for 37 yards for Dixon to find the end zone to take the 27-21 lead.
Paducah Tilghman came back with a touchdown of their own, this time it was Rider who ran it in for nine yards to end a personal eight possession, 66-yard series. The touchdown gave the Blue Tornado the 28-27 lead with 7:25 left in the game.
Dixon answered with a 62-yard touchdown run to get up 33-28 with 4:58 still on the clock and a chance for the Blue Tornado to answer back. Unfortunately for Tilghman a fumble on the kick return gave the Pirates the ball back and all they had to do from there was run the clock down to zero.
The Blue Tornado end the year with an 8-7 record after starting the year 1-5 and entering the playoffs 4-6. This was their first championship appearance since they won the title in 2009.
